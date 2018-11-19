Cardinals Jerseys
Buy Now

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Harrison Bader models the new powder-blue jersey as he sits alongside Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith at Ballpark Village on Monday. The blue uniforms will be worn for Saturday road games in 2019.

 Robert Cohen, Post-Dispatch

ST. LOUIS — The blue is back, but not yet at home.

In their first significant jersey change in six seasons, the Cardinals have found a new twist on a traditional look. The Cardinals unveiled a new powder blue — or, "victory" blue — jersey Monday morning at Ballpark Village, and the familiar color comes on a relatively new jersey.

The blue is similar to what the Cardinals wore in the 1982, though it appears now in the Saturday home style — with a script "St. Louis" and the red piping around the buttons and on the sleeves.

The team will wear the blue for road Saturday games.

Former outfielder Kerry Robinson, who now serves as a scout for the Cardinals, lobbied for the return to blue, and club officials started thinking about it for several years.

"That look represented an era," said team president Bill DeWitt III. "I should ask around. The guys in the clubhouse were, 'Dude, you've got to do that.' So I got to thinking we have a Saturday alternate, so (now) we have a Saturday alternate on the road. It's the modern jersey, but it recalls earlier eras."

The original "victory" blue jerseys debuted in 1976 and continued through 1984.

The announcement is the first substantive change to the jersey since the Saturday home jerseys were introduced in 2012.

Those cream-colored jerseys feature the city name, St. Louis, with the birds on the bat instead of the usual script Cardinals. That was the first time in generations that the city's name appeared on the jersey.

The jersey was unveiled during a presentation on Fox Sports Midwest Live!'s stage in downtown St. Louis. Ozzie Smith wore the new jersey in a brief video and then brought a new one out for outfielder Harrison Bader to try on.

"Doesn't he look faster?" Smith asked. "He looks faster."

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments