MIAMI — The Cardinals’ revamped outfield, with Tommy Pham gone and Dexter Fowler hurt, took on another look on Monday when the contract of Adolis Garcia was purchased from Class AAA Memphis. Tyler O’Neill, who was to receive regular work in the restructure, was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a groin inflammation which flared up before Saturday night’s game in Pittsburgh.
The Cuban-born Garcia, a 25-year-old who was signed in February, 2017, recently was named the Cardinals’ minor league player of the month for July and the Pacific Coast League player of the month and just had a hitting streak snapped at 14 games on Sunday. After a slow start this season, Garcia, also considered an outstanding defensive outfielder, has hiked his average to .269 with 21 homers and 67 runs batted in.
Garcia will become the seventh player to make his major league debut with the Cardinals this season, joining O’Neill, utilityman Yairo Munoz and pitchers Jordan Hicks, Austin Gomber, Daniel Poncedeleon and Dakota Hudson.
General manager Michael Girsch said, “We use the term ‘five-tool player’ a lot but (Garcia) has got all the tools. He can run, he’s got a big arm, he hits for significant power and he’s a good defender. The only question is his ‘hit tool’ _ making contact. He’s done a little of Matt Carpenter the last two months at Memphis. He had a really rough month of May. (But) he's earned an opportunity.”
Girsch said he saw Garcia getting some starts but not necessarily being a regular as O'Neill was going to get a chance to do.
Before he was sidelined, O’Neill had started strongly since his second recall from Memphis, going seven for 11 (all singles) to raise his average .309, to go with three homers that he had hit in an earlier trial.
O’Neill was placed on the DL after seeing a doctor here. Girsch, without being specific, said, “He’s got a condition in the groin that needed to be treated. (It’s) a non-baseball-related condition in the groin area that had to be treated.”
The Cardinals' executive said he didn’t expect O’Neill to be out any longer than 10 days. “My understanding is that (the ailment) goes away,” he said.
Garcia was not in Monday’s lineup against Marlins lefthander Wei-Yin Chen.
ROSS TO BULLPEN
When new righthander Tyson Ross, claimed on waivers, is activated on Tuesday night, he will be going to the bullpen, Girsch confirmed Monday. Ross, obtained on waivers from San Diego, was to arrive here Monday night from San Diego.
“The way our rotation is set right now, it’s a lot of young guys making their first few starts and having multiple options in the bullpen who can multiple innings just provides a cushion," said Girsch. "(Ross) will start in the bullpen for now. We’ll see how he takes to it. But, more bullpen than anything else.”
Ross, who flew from Chicago, where he pitched on Friday, to San Diego before coming here, worked 123 1/3 innings in 22 games, all as a starter for the Padres.
CARPENTER PLAYER OF WEEK
Carpenter, for the second week out of three, was named the National League Player of the Week. Carpenter homered in all three games at Pittsburgh and had four for the week, besides batting .423. Carpenter had eight walks and seven runs batted in and slugged .962 to go with a .543 on-base percentage.
He previously had won when he slugged six homers in four games in Chicago a couple of weeks ago.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.