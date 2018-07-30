The three Cardinals relievers who pitched Sunday have been optioned to the minors a combined 10 times this season, but they allowed zero earned runs against the Cubs, the highest-scoring offense in the National League.
“I think we have a really solid bullpen, so I think it’s great that we can run out arms that are fresh and really good,” said John Brebbia, who pitched the sixth and seventh inning in the Cardinals’ 5-2 loss Sunday. “In a game like today we were just trying to do the best we could to stay in it and let our offense do some work.”
Interim manager Mike Shildt’s bullpen did not allow an earned run against the Cubs all series, tossing 10 2/3 innings. It was an impressive weekend for a unit that entered Sunday ranked No. 24 in reliever ERA.
The Cardinals made a flurry of bullpen moves ahead of the series. They traded Sam Tuivailala, designated Greg Holland and Tyler Lyons for assignment, and placed Brett Cecil on the disabled list. The transactions allowed the team to call up Luke Weaver, Daniel Poncedeleon, Dakota Hudson and Tyler Webb from the minors.
Brebbia said the roster moves didn’t change his mindset entering the Cubs’ series. He has the same approach every time he takes the mound.
“Don’t get smacked around,” he said. “You start getting waffled, and it’s no good. You’re going to give it up for the game, and you’re going to get booted from the team.”
Brebbia threw two scoreless innings, striking out two. The Cubs hit a few balls hard in the seventh, but Tommy Pham made read an Anthony Rizzo drive to center, and third baseman Jedd Gyorko speared a liner to retire Javier Baez.
If it wasn’t for his defense, Brebbia said he likely wouldn’t have been able to throw two innings.
After Brebbia’s exit, Shildt turned to Webb, who made his Cardinals debut with a scoreless eighth and ninth. He stranded a runner on third base in the ninth and clapped his glove with excitement as he walked off the field.
Webb, a 28-year-old lefty, started 2018 with the Brewers organization. They designated him for assignment, and the Padres claimed him off waivers. He pitched in four big-league games for the Padres this season, but they also designated him for assignment. The Cardinals picked him up.
“A fresh start is always a good thing, no matter where it is,” he said before the series. “It’s awesome to have that opportunity with such a storied franchise like the Cardinals. It’s been a lot of moving this year, but it’s been good.”
Austin Gomber relieved starter John Gant. With two outs and runners on second to third base, the lefty got Jason Heyward to hit a soft dribbler Yairo Munoz. The Cardinals’ second baseman charged and mishandled the ball. A run scored, and Javier Baez smacked a double to left field the next at bat.
“I thought I made good pitches until obviously I made a mistake to Baez, who has been killing us all weekend,” he said. “I’ve got to get that curveball in the dirt. I know that. It’s just a mistake and, obviously a good player like him, he’s going to make you pay for it.”
By getting a ground ball in the fifth, Gomber still completed his initial task of getting a ground ball. He was not charged with an earned run because of Munoz’s error.
The Cardinals have another bullpen reinforcement set to join the team Monday. The Yankees traded lefty Chasen Shreve to the Cardinals late Saturday, as well as minor league pitcher Giovanny Gallegos. The Cardinals will need to make two roster moves to activate Shreve and starter Carlos Martinez, so any of the team’s relievers could be headed back to AAA.
Shildt said he was encouraged by the Cardinals’ bullpen’s performance, and Brebbia also took away positives.
“Today didn’t work out as well as it could have," Brebbia said. "But we keep doing the same thing ... and we’ll win some of those.”
