Cardinals cancel workouts due to delayed test results

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

An imperative element of Major League Baseball’s plan to start its 2020 season is the widespread, routine, and, if necessary, rapid use of testing for the COVID-19 virus, and that hit a holiday snag over the weekend that reminded teams how tests are only as good as their results.

And results are only as swift as their courier.

A handful of teams, including the Cardinals, canceled their workouts Monday due to a breakdown of logistics. The tests the Cardinals took Friday did not arrive at the lab until Monday, and without those results Monday afternoon players and coaches felt uncomfortable reporting to Busch Stadium. They opted to “start fresh” and resume workouts Tuesday.

“Clearly there’s been a little frustration in our camp in terms of getting some test results,” said John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations. “Our players and staff were not comfortable because they had not received their Friday tests. … Now that they’ve been delivered we might as well get an accurate result before we move on. Better safe than sorry.”