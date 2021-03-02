Cardinals clearly hinting who will catch on in the outfield, if offense can catch up

From a team standpoint, it’s clear what they most crave.

The Cardinals have overcome one of the least-productive outfields in the majors the past two seasons to reach the playoffs. The Cards, in total, have been below average in OPS at every outfield spot — two of which are usually reserved for thumps. In 2019, the most productive position on the field in baseball, by OPS, was right field, with a .796.

The Cardinals, since 2019, have a .720 OPS in right.

At the most productive position in baseball, the Cardinals have received an offensive contribution akin to the average catcher.

And right field is only slightly worse than the .723 OPS in center, which lags behind the league average from 2019 of .746. In left field, the Cardinals’ .756 ranks 14th at the position since 2019, and still it is off the average of .774 from that season. The Cardinals’ outfield since 2019 ranks 29th in average (.236), 18th in on-base percentage (.320), and 25th in slugging (.405). The outfielders can run down liners, but for a team that has been rundown on offense the outfield needs to catch fire.