Cardinals closer Hicks opts out of 2020 season

The Cardinals have not given a precise reason for Gallegos' absence due to the pitcher's request. It is unclear still when he'll be able to travel, an official said Sunday.

Hicks, 23, pitched in 29 games in 2019 before a ligament injury required reconstructive surgery. The hard-throwing righthander gave all of baseball more than three months to toss fastballs harder than he did in 2019, and no one topped his steady 102-mph sinker. Hicks had 14 saves at the time of the injury and was considered a candidate for the All-Star Game.

In 102 games for the Cardinals, he has 20 total saves and 3.47 ERA in 102 games.

This spring, Hicks explained how he was going to be cautious, even conservative, when it came to protecting himself from the coronavirus. On the day the Cardinals' spring training facility officially closed, Hicks kept six feet of distance from himself and a reporter as they spoke, and he explained that was an example of how careful he intended to be.