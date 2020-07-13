Cardinals closer Hicks opts out of 2020 season

Already expected to miss the opening weeks of the season as he continues the yearlong recovery from elbow surgery, Cardinals closer Jordan Hicks notified the team that he intends to opt out of the 2020 season.
The team made the announcement Monday.
Hicks, who has Type 1 Diabetes, has the right to opt out of the season and still receive his full salary and service time due to a pre-existing condition. His recovery from elbow surgery is also a consideration. That was part of the agreement for the shortened season between the owners and the Major League Baseball Players' Association.
“We respect and understand Jordan’s decision to opt out this season,” John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations, said in a statement from the club. “We wish him well as he continues his recovery from elbow surgery, and we look forward to seeing Jordan back on the mound for the 2021 season.”
With less than two weeks before opening day against Pittsburgh at Busch Stadium, the Cardinals have experienced multiple key losses from their bullpen. John Brebbia, positioned to be a setup reliever for the season, had elbow surgery this past month and will miss the entire year. Giovanny Gallegos, one of the most effective rookie relievers in baseball a year ago, had a chance to open the season as a closer, but he has been unable to travel from Mexico to attend to the team's preseason workouts.
The Cardinals have not given a precise reason for Gallegos' absence due to the pitcher's request. It is unclear still when he'll be able to travel, an official said Sunday.
Hicks, 23, pitched in 29 games in 2019 before a ligament injury required reconstructive surgery. The hard-throwing righthander gave all of baseball more than three months to toss fastballs harder than he did in 2019, and no one topped his steady 102-mph sinker. Hicks had 14 saves at the time of the injury and was considered a candidate for the All-Star Game.
In 102 games for the Cardinals, he has 20 total saves and 3.47 ERA in 102 games.
This spring, Hicks explained how he was going to be cautious, even conservative, when it came to protecting himself from the coronavirus. On the day the Cardinals' spring training facility officially closed, Hicks kept six feet of distance from himself and a reporter as they spoke, and he explained that was an example of how careful he intended to be.
Hicks has advanced in his rehab program to throwing bullpens, and on one of the team's first days of "Summer Camp" at Busch Stadium, Hicks was able to throw an extended bullpen for the pitching coaches. He declined a request for an interview, saying that he would comment once he had a better idea of his readiness. Manager Mike Shildt said the next day that Hicks had recovered well. He added that the team was not looking for him to contribute in the first week of games, and that a mid-August return to the bullpen was possible.
Hicks will be able to continue his rehab with the team and could find innings if the Cardinals are able to hold a camp for prospects and other minor-league players in Jupiter, Fla., later this fall. The Cardinals expect Hicks to be full strength for spring training 2021.
