Cardinals confirm commitment to current coaches

This winter is clouded with unknowns because the Cardinals, like many teams, do not have a feel for their payroll. With a pandemic still burning hot spots in the country, it’s not clear if teams will be able to sell tickets in 2021, or how many tickets can be sold, or how many games the season will have. The World Series is being played in a 40,000 seat ballpark with around 11,500 fans present. The Cardinals link much of their payroll to ticket revenue, and the reduction of one will shape the other.

The Cardinals have downsized their baseball operations staff this winter with layoffs and contracts not being renewed.

Willie McGee recently told Post-Dispatch baseball writer Rick Hummel that he intended to return for 2021, the final year of his current contract, after opting out of the 2020 for health concerns.

The return of the hitting staff suggests that the Cardinals once again are banking on the improvement of current hitters, as they did entering 2020, or plotting changes in personnel.