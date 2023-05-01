LOS ANGELES — The St. Louis Cardinals finally reached the end of their long, disastrous trip to find themselves in a hole from which few teams ever have resurfaced again to call themselves contenders, and some of the digging they did all on their own.

The Cardinals fueled the Dodgers’ midgame rallies with six walks and a wild pitch to squander the slimmest of leads Sunday and lose 6-3 at Dodger Stadium.

After being swept by the Dodgers, the Cardinals’ return to St. Louis for an off day having gone 2-8 on the three-city trip and 10-18 overall in April. They can turn the page on the month but it’s not going to change what they see.

Mayday. Mayday.

They’ve tied a 116-year-old club record by being 10 games out of first place before May 1.

Adding the chef’s kiss to a three-game sweep, only one of the Dodgers’ six runs scored on a hit. The others came on groundouts, a sacrifice fly and that wild pitch. What made such hiccups in the Cardinals’ game stand out from the box score was the lack of force from the offense anywhere else in it. Without the scoring on their end, they spent a trip vulnerable to the slightest cracks in other facets, and there were cracks.

A day after Clayton Kershaw held the Cardinals to two hits through his seven scoreless innings, the Cardinals managed nine hits through eight innings but only three runs because seven of the hits were singles. Nolan Arenado’s struggles persisted with a one-for-four game that held his batting average at .239. It was .293 when the trip started. The Cardinals did not homer in a three-game series at Dodger Stadium for the first time since 1991.

“At the end of the day we’re paid to win,” Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said at least twice during the three-game visit to Dodger Stadium.

They’re going to have to do that a lot in the remaining five months to catch up.

The largest April deficit any National League Central team has overcome to reach the postseason was nine games, by the 2014 Pittsburgh Pirates. The Cardinals reached the final day of April as many games back in the standings (10) as they had wins (10), and it’s been more than 100 years since the Cardinals were this far back this early in the season. The 1907 team, 21 years before the invention of sliced bread and during the most recent Cubs Dynasty, finished April 3-12.

According to Elias Sports Bureau research, they were 10 games behind the Cubs as the calendar turned.

That Cardinals club finished 52-101.

Cardinals help create LA rallies

In the fourth and fifth innings Sunday, the Dodgers managed only two hits and yet sent 14 batters to the plate and forced the Cardinals to cycle through three pitchers to get six outs.

By the time this two-inning slice of the game had ended, a briefly tied game had come undone on the Cardinals. Los Angeles had four runs to reclaim and enhance a lead.

The Dodgers walked their way to it.

The Cardinals pitchers gifted them six walks in the two-inning stretch.

Three of the four runners who scored got on base with a walk. The one who didn’t reach on a walk eventually scored on a wild pitch.

The first two batters of the fourth inning drew walks from starter Jake Woodford, and all three of the walks he gifted in the game came in that inning, his final one. Jason Heyward led off the inning with a walk and eventually scored on a groundout to tie the game 2-2. The first two runs Woodford allowed scored on groundouts, and the third broke the tie when No. 9 hitter Chris Taylor delivered an RBI double.

The fifth inning began with a double that did not leave the reach of the infield. First baseman Brendan Donovan attempted to make a catch with his back to the plate and the ball glanced off his glove. That didn’t complicate the inning as much as what happened next did. Lefty Zack Thompson, the first reliever into the game, walked the next two batters to load the bases. The lefty was out of the game when two of the runners he left behind scored — one on a wild pitch by Drew VerHagen and a second on a groundout.

The run came home on what could have been a slick double play, but got bogged down in two fielders momentarily going for the ball and a double-pump on the pivot.

Thompson allowed two runs for the third consecutive appearance after starting the season with eight consecutive scoreless appearances.

The Dodgers had a two-run lead going into the seventh inning because of three runs scored on groundouts, six walks issued by the Cardinals, and a double play not turned.

Left up to the young Cardinals

Lurking in the back half of the Cardinals’ lineup Sunday was not only a handful of the youngest players on the roster but four consecutive left-handed hitters and the potential for five total when leadoff hitter Lars Nootbaar came back around.

It was a trap set for Dodgers starter Noah Syndergaard, and the first time he faced it the Cardinals struck for the first two runs of the game.

Syndergaard, the former Met with the Norse god nickname, entered the afternoon game holding right-handed hitters to a .746 OPS this season and a .442 slugging percentage. Opponents from the left side of the plate had a .916 OPS with a .554 slugging percentage. It a took right-handed batter Willson Contreras to get the Cardinals started in the second inning, and the left-handed batters and switch-hitters stacked there to test Syndergaard’s splits took over.

Contreras singled.

Alec Burleson followed with a double that put Contreras in position to score on Dylan Carlson’s sacrifice fly. Donovan followed with an RBI single to score Burleson. The liner to left-center ended Donovan’s streak of 19 consecutive games without an RBI. The batters who hit left-handed in the second inning went three-for-four with the two RBIs and two runs.

In the fifth, the lefties got back to work on Syndergaard. Switch-hitter Tommy Edman doubled to open the inning and scored on Nootbaar’s RBI single.

That tied the game 3-3.

It did not last.

Does Woodford stay in rotation?

At the same time veteran Adam Wainwright was making his third and final rehab start for a minor-league affiliate, Woodford made his sixth start of the season as Wainwright’s replacement in the rotation.

The right-hander carried the game into the fourth inning, in which the walks caught up with him. But he pitched around previous challenges by sticking with what got him in the rotation coming out of spring — success with his sinker.

He did not have command of other pitches to complement it.

In the second inning, Woodford pitched with a two-run lead, and he kept an inning under control after Heyward’s double by getting three consecutive groundouts. Six of his 11 outs came on the ground. The walks just piled up the baserunners and the pitch count in the fourth inning, leaving him with only those 11 outs on 90 pitches.

“The walks killed me,” Woodford said. “That’s not something that is normally part of my game. I’m normally going after guys.”