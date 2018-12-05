ST. LOUIS — After several years of searching and searching for the surefire superstar middle-order hitter that would bring muscle to the lineup, the Cardinals acquired him Wednesday in perennial MVP candidate Paul Goldschmidt.
The Cardinals traded catcher Carson Kelly, righthanded pitcher Luke Weaver and minor-league infielder Andy Young to Arizona for the six-time All-Star Goldschmidt. The deal also includes a compensation round draft pick in the 2019 draft. Goldschmidt will play first base, bump Matt Carpenter to third, and join Marcell Ozuna as the threats in the middle of the Cardinals' order.
Goldschmidt is set to travel to St. Louis as early as Thursday to meet with team officials. He will be introduced and presented with a jersey on Friday during a press conference.
Two sources confirmed Wednesday afternoon to the Post-Dispatch that momentum was building for an agreement and that the deal was possibly as far along as notifying the involved players. A deal was finalized Wednesday afternoon.
The Cardinals had entered the week looking to accelerate talks before next week's winter meetings in Las Vegas. Arizona had the harder decision — moving the face of its franchise with a year remaining on his contract.
Goldschmidt, 31, will be a free agent a year from now. The Cardinals have wanted to acquire a player who they could spend a season with and determine if the pairing is a lasting fit. If so, the Cardinals would then seek to extend Goldschmidt before he reaches free agency. They did not eagerly chase a window to negotiate an extension with Goldschmidt because they see how a year together could be mutually beneficial.
The righthanded-hitting All-Star has had four consecutive seasons of at least 24 home runs and at least 80 RBIs, and he's got a career OPS of .930. (He also pulverizes NL Central opponents, as mentioned before.) In 2018, Goldschmidt won the Silver Slugger award ahead of other NL first baseman like Joey Votto, Anthony Rizzo, and the Cardinals' Carpenter with a .290/.389/.533 slash line, .922 OPS, and 33 home runs.
Goldschmidt finished sixth in the MVP voting this past season, and he has had a top-three finish in three of the previous six seasons. In 2013, Goldschmidt led the National League with 36 home runs and 125 RBIs, and two years ago he topped the league with 110 walks. Since 2013, he has had only one year with an OPS lower than .900.
It was .899 in 2016.
Goldschmidt is also a superior glove and gives the Cardinals' their best all-around first baseman since Albert Pujols left after the 2011 season. Goldschmidt has won three Gold Glove Awards, and the Cardinals believe that his presence at first base will add stability to a position in flux. Carpenter's advanced metrics at third base in 2018 put him as an average to above-average third baseman.
With their brawny bat added before the arrival of the winter meetings, the Cardinals will narrow their focus to lefty relief and a lefthanded bat off the bench, possibly from a utility infielder. The Cardinals will drift further to the periphery on the Bryce Harper sweepstakes, and for them to re-enter that mix it will take an opening in the market or a subsequent move to clear a spot in the outfield.
At this point the Cardinals are penciling Dexter Fowler as their starting right fielder for opening day.
The Cardinals were able to complete the deal without trading away a player that had a clear role for the 2019 team. Kelly, one of the top catching prospects in the game, was set to be Yadier Molina's backup this coming season, but his playing time would have been scarce the Cardinals had wondered what that would mean for his development. His absence clears the way for the Cardinals to explore a reunion with Francisco Pena as the backup catcher, and it also vaults Andrew Knizner to the top of the depth chart as the team's top pitching prospect.
Weaver had a strong spring training this year and had elbowed his way into the rotation. But by the end of the year he had been surpassed by Jack Flaherty, and he was set to enter 2019 as a possibility for the bullpen or a depth starter who would begin the year at Class AAA Memphis.
The deal sets both of them up to be in the majors in 2019 with a rebuilding, cost-cutting Arizona club.
Both come with at least five years of control.
Young, an infielder, had a breakout year this past summer while playing for High-A and Class AA affiliates in the Cardinals' system. The 24-year-old hit .289/.379/.479 with 21 homers and 58 RBIs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.