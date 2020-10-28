Cardinals decline option for keystone infielder Wong

Wainwright has been a free agent before, on paper. Before signing his incentive-laden deal for the 2019 season, the veteran righthander had to become a free agent in order to take a pay cut of more than 20 percent. The same rule is in play for Molina if the Cardinals' offer is less than the $20 million salary he would have had for a full 2020 season.

Molina is seeking a two-year deal, and he has stressed that his preference is to return to the Cardinals. He has instructed his agent multiple times over the past 12 months to engage with the Cardinals on contract talks.

He has said he will entertain interest from other teams.

Mozeliak has conversations planned with the agents for Wainwright and Molina this week.

Wainwright told the Post-Dispatch this summer that he and Molina talked in the clubhouse about their interest in remaining Cardinals and, if that didn't work out, going somewhere together for the next season.