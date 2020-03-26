Cardinals demote Reyes, Cabrera to Class AAA

The trims to the active roster the Cardinals made Thursday afternoon would have been considered revealing had they happened leading up to opening day.
With no games in the near future, they were just interesting.
The Cardinals optioned four players, including pitchers Genesis Cabrera and Alex Reyes, to the Class AAA Memphis roster. The official moves were revealed on Twitter about the same time as what would have been first pitch for the Cardinals' scheduled opener at Cincinnati. The Cardinals also optioned catcher Andrew Knizner and pitcher Junior Fernandez to the Triple-A Redbirds.
With games postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus crisis, such roster moves have been described as tidying up the roster, and they are also responding to the dates on the calendar. The Cardinals would have submitted their 26-man roster on Thursday morning, hours before the planned opener against the Reds. In the past week, the Cardinals and other teams have continued to make transactions as if to narrow down the roster toward its eventually 26-man limit.
These transactions, however, do hint at where the Cardinals were leaning for their bullpen as spring came to a sudden halt.
Reyes, Cabrera, and Fernandez were all in the mix to win a relief role in the majors. Andrew Miller's uncertain availability for opening day gave Cabrera a longer look as a second or third lefty in the bullpen, even as he continued to get time as a starter. When or if that season begins for Class AAA Memphis, Cabrera, 23, is likely to be a starter, unless needed in relief.
Fernandez, 23, had impressed through the first half of spring training before some walks skewed his line. Reyes' performance had the opposite trend. The 25-year-old righthander admitted that he was jittery and jumpy in an early appearance -- his first real chance to make the team after three years of injuries -- and then settled into a groove as he shifted toward the shorter, punchier outings of a reliever.
Knizner, 25, is set to be the everyday catcher at Memphis when play resumes. If the Cardinals need a sub for Yadier Molina for an extended stretch at any time, Knizner would likely vault into those starts. The Cardinals see Knizner as the heir apparent to Molina depending on the results of extension conversations with their longtime catcher and when those resume.
Molina would have started his 16th consecutive opening day at catcher for the Cardinals had Thursday's game at Great American Ball Park not been postponed.
