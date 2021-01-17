Cardinals' Edman prepares to fill big shoes of Gold Glover Wong

So far, Edman has been training with other players who live in the San Diego area but he said, “Obviously, it would be better to take grounders with Paul and kind of develop that chemistry. But, last year, during the (coronavirus) quarantine, we took a ton of ground balls together and worked on feeds, so we have some experience working together up the middle — just not necessarily in games yet.”

If Wong doesn’t return, Edman isn’t likely to find himself starting at five different positions, using three different gloves, as he did this past season, making at least six starts at second base, shortstop, third base, right field and left field, with 17 at third base and 13 in right field his highs.

Also, if Wong doesn’t come back, Edman can’t be Wong.

“There are definitely some things I learned from him,” Edman said. “But I’ll not be trying to change my game to be exactly like him. I’m doing what I do best but there’s always room for improvement. That’s been the nice thing about having Kolten around is that I can see some areas that I need to work on.

“Kolten is the best second baseman in baseball right now and just to have the chance to learn some stuff from has been incredible.”