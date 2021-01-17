Cardinals' Edman prepares to fill big shoes of Gold Glover Wong

Tommy Edman hasn’t given up hope that two-time Gold Glove winner Kolten Wong will continue to be the St. Louis Cardinals’ second baseman. But if Wong’s free-agent journey diverts him in a different direction, Edman is preparing as if the job is his.
Edman, who appeared virtually at the Cardinals’ Winter Warm-Up infield discussion on Saturday, spoke to the Post-Dispatch afterward and said he was spending plenty of time this offseason in southern California working on some of the nuances of the position, such as in turning double plays.
In the shortened 2020 season, the 25-year-old switch hitter started only six games at second base in relief of Wong and had occasion to turn just two double plays.
“I still don’t know for sure if I’ll be playing mostly second this year. They’ve still kept the door open for Kolten to come back but I’m making sure I get a lot of reps (at second base) and the main thing is working on my turns, both receiving from and feeding the shortstop,” said Edman. In this case, the shortstop would be Paul DeJong.
“Kolten makes that forehand spin look pretty easy so I’m making sure I’m getting plenty of reps at that and just every possible angle,” Edman said. “Whereas everything naturally goes left from second base, on that turn to second, you’ve got to work to go right.”
So far, Edman has been training with other players who live in the San Diego area but he said, “Obviously, it would be better to take grounders with Paul and kind of develop that chemistry. But, last year, during the (coronavirus) quarantine, we took a ton of ground balls together and worked on feeds, so we have some experience working together up the middle — just not necessarily in games yet.”
If Wong doesn’t return, Edman isn’t likely to find himself starting at five different positions, using three different gloves, as he did this past season, making at least six starts at second base, shortstop, third base, right field and left field, with 17 at third base and 13 in right field his highs.
Also, if Wong doesn’t come back, Edman can’t be Wong.
“There are definitely some things I learned from him,” Edman said. “But I’ll not be trying to change my game to be exactly like him. I’m doing what I do best but there’s always room for improvement. That’s been the nice thing about having Kolten around is that I can see some areas that I need to work on.
“Kolten is the best second baseman in baseball right now and just to have the chance to learn some stuff from has been incredible.”
Edman feels his strength is his range — to his left, right and retreating on popups. “I have good hands and footwork and I can turn it pretty quickly, as well,” Edman said.
Edman said during the Zoom session that one of the hardest plays in the infield for him was playing at third base with a big, righthanded batter hitting a scorching one-hopper at him.
“At second base, you have a little more time to set your feet than at third,” he said. “It will be a little different. It will probably seem like it takes forever for the ball to get to you.
“It will be nice to play every day at one position but I’m making sure I’m staying ready in case something happens.”
There is work to be done at bat, too, though. From a .304 batting average and .850 OPS in his rookie season, Edman, no doubt meriting more attention in pregame scouting meetings by the opponents, dropped off to .250 and .685, respectively.
“I’m continuing to work on the consistency of my bat path,” said Edman. “Making sure I’m staying on the pitch more rather than swinging at it out of the zone. That’s been a major focus of mine.”
Catcher Paul DeJong?
Before DeJong was a major league shortstop, he played third base, second base, right field and even caught in college at Illinois State although he strictly had been a shortstop in high school.
“I got to college and I kind of got moved around,” said DeJong. “Thankfully, I had a broken thumb right before the draft in 2015 and no one really wanted to pick me as a catcher, so I kind of lucked out.”
While at Class AA Springfield, DeJong, who had been playing third base, was given a chance to play shortstop by manager Dann Bilardello “and the rest is history. I found that I unlocked my defense when I moved over to shortstop,” DeJong said.
“My arm action was better and my accuracy and my arm strength just seemed to be more intuitive.”
Third-base coach “Pop” Warner was a minor league infield coordinator at the time Bilardello wanted to move DeJong because the regular Springfield shortstop had been hurt. After Bilardello called him, Warner ran it by minor-league field coordinator Mark DeJohn, who signed off on it and it wasn’t long before Bilardello called Warner and said DeJong “is the best shortstop we have on our team.
“I said, ‘Pump your brakes, dude,’” recalled Warner, laughing.
Soon, DeJohn took a look for himself and told Warner, “He’s the best shortstop in the organization.”
Again, Warner cautioned, “Pump your brakes.”
“But then I went and saw him,” said Warner, “and I said, ‘Oh, my gosh, this is a position made for him.’
“Luckily,” said Warner, “we found that was his position.”
Minor league movement
Ben Johnson, who is slated to manage Class AAA Memphis again, will be the only Cardinals’ minor league manager to guide the team he was supposed to direct last year when the minor league season was scrubbed after the coronavirus outbreak.
While Johnson returns for what would have been his third season at Memphis, Jose Leger, who had been the development coordinator for the Latin American Academy, will manage Springfield.
Chris Swauger, who had been minor league field coordinator, will take over at Class A Peoria and Jose Leon, who would have managed State College (which no longer has a team), will manage Low-A Palm Beach.
Longtime Cardinals player and coach Jose Oquendo will continue as the infield instructor.