Cardinals finalize Wainwright deal amid Arenado trade talks

In past conversations with the Rockies about Arenado, the Cardinals have found the asking price steep when it comes to prospects, the opt-out Arenado has after the 2021 season problematic, and the size of his contract unpalatable. A source with the Cardinals told the Post-Dispatch a year ago that they did not want to add the full heft of Arenado’s single-season salary – $35 million for 2021 – to their payroll. The Cardinals’ interest in completing a trade with that kind of salary attached would hinge on the Rockies covering some of it and sharing in the risk of the opt-out they gave the All-Star third baseman. Arenado, 29, has six years remaining on his contract after the 2021 season, though he can opt out and become a free agent this coming fall. Only with permission from the Rockies, could an interested team approach Arenado and negotiate the opt-out out of his contract before completing a trade.