Cardinals finalize Wainwright deal amid Arenado trade talks

With one of their offseason targets signed and another on deck with a deal in hand, the St. Louis Cardinals have continued exploring a familiar conversation and a trade possibility that has vexed them in the past.
The Cardinals announced Friday morning a one-year contract with starter Adam Wainwright, expressed optimism for their chances of re-signing Yadier Molina, and, without saying a name, addressed the re-ignited reports of interest in Colorado third baseman Nolan Arenado. The Cardinals have had recent conversations with the Rockies about the Gold Glove dynamo, two independent sources confirmed to the Post-Dispatch, and one source described how the club feels there’s the possibility for a deal, but no guarantee.
After exploring this complicated trade several times over the previous 14 months they now feel compelled enough to continue talking.
John Mozeliak did not dismiss this possibility when given the chance Friday, choosing instead to address the question before it was asked, but not mentioning Arenado by name.
“There are a lot of rumors floating around the industry right now, and I imagine those things will probably continue,” Mozeliak said Friday morning. “There’s not a whole lot I can add to those other than recognize that they’re out there, and in terms of what we’re doing, where we’re going, clearly spring training is right around the corner. As I mentioned a while back, I thought January would look a more like December. You saw a lot more player movement. Certainly some of the things you would have likely seen at the end of January will now roll in February.
“Still time to improve the club. Still time to look at things. So, we’re going to remain open-minded and see what other things we possibly could do.”
That was part of Mozeliak’s preamble at the start of a Zoom to officially announce the return of Wainwright. The Cardinals’ veteran agreed to a one-year, $8-million contract late Thursday evening. The pace of negotiations accelerated in the previous 48 hours as teams made competitive and compelling offers. He had interest from the Atlanta Braves, and he had an offer from the San Diego Padres, in addition to another one-year offer from a contending team. Wainwright said he had two offers that were for greater value than the deal he agreed to with the Cardinals.
He started his press conference wearing a catcher’s mask given him by Molina.
“I’m coming home,” he said.
During the course of his conversation with the media he talked about his preference to re-sign with the Cardinals or join a team that had a clear chance to win the World Series. He stressed that became a pivotal part of his free-agent interests, and he added that he believes the Cardinals can be that team, too. He, like other players, then referenced what could be possible for the team in the near future.
“I’ve got a feeling there’s some goodness happening here,” Wainwright said. “That’s all I’m going to say. ... I think there's some things they might be thinking about or trying to pull off that will make people pretty happy. We'll see."
In past conversations with the Rockies about Arenado, the Cardinals have found the asking price steep when it comes to prospects, the opt-out Arenado has after the 2021 season problematic, and the size of his contract unpalatable. A source with the Cardinals told the Post-Dispatch a year ago that they did not want to add the full heft of Arenado’s single-season salary – $35 million for 2021 – to their payroll. The Cardinals’ interest in completing a trade with that kind of salary attached would hinge on the Rockies covering some of it and sharing in the risk of the opt-out they gave the All-Star third baseman. Arenado, 29, has six years remaining on his contract after the 2021 season, though he can opt out and become a free agent this coming fall. Only with permission from the Rockies, could an interested team approach Arenado and negotiate the opt-out out of his contract before completing a trade.
The one definitive comment Mozeliak made related to this consideration came later in Friday’s press conference when he said that the team would have a lower payroll for 2021 from the planned payroll for 2020.
“I suspect we’ll be lower,” Mozeliak said.
Coming off the payroll so far this winter has been Molina’s $20-million salary and $11.5-million committed to Kolten Wong, whose option was declined. The Cardinals have also shed the salaries of Brad Miller and Matt Wieters, both of whom became free agents. Wainwright’s guarantee is $3 million more than his 2020 salary.
The Cardinals have spent this winter exploring a variety of trades with teams as they searched for a bat and explored whether any cash-neutral deals were possible. Those talks brought them back to the Rockies again, and again, though it was not clear if they would make any more headway than in previous conversations. A report late Thursday by The Athletic brought new attention to the talks, though the same report assured in the second paragraph “no deal appears close.” The Denver Post reported Friday that a source said a deal was “not nearly close.”
The Athletic reported that the Atlanta Braves have also “checked in” on Arenado.
The Cardinals have done that periodically, their internal fondness for the Rockies' third baseman as obvious as their comments about him have been vague.
Mozeliak was asked about his plans at third base for 2021.
“As we stand right now, it’s Matt Carpenter,” the president of baseball operations said. “In terms of addressing rumors or free agents, my stance is always the same. Once you go down that rabbit hole, you never come out. In terms of how we like our club right now – we like our team. But today is Jan. 29. There is still plenty of time to improve. Baseball’s a great industry, right? There’s always time to try and get better. Good news is we have time on our side.”