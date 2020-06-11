Cardinals go big with first pick, breaking from draft's trend and selecting 6-foot-5 high school slugger

The opening line of Walker’s scouting report on MLB.com describes him as “arguably the best Duke baseball recruit ever.” The Cardinals, however, would not have selected him if they weren’t confident they could sign him — and might already have an understanding in place.

Flores said they were “marching toward” that deal. Walker’s father, Derek, spoke at length Wednesday night about how the family has prioritized his son earning a college degree. He called his wife, Katrina, “professor” during his explanation. She earned her master’s degree in business economics at Washington University and lived in St. Louis before going into teaching.

Major League Baseball’s program that pays for college is a leading factor in why the Walkers expressed a willingness, even eagerness, to have Jordan sign.

“We feel it is very important to him and to us that he gets his degree so he will do the planning and he will do the work that he needs to do at some point down the road to go back and get that degree,” Derek Walker said. “We think it’s the best of both worlds. We know he wants to play baseball, and now he’s able to chase his dream.”

The assigned bonus for the 21st pick is $3,132,300.