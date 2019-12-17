The St. Louis Cardinals, who have been linked to ace Los Angeles Dodgers Hyun-jin Ryu, a 32-year-old Korean-born lefthander, on Monday were reported deep in contract talks with Korean lefthander Kwang-hyun Kim, who has been pitching for the SK Wyverns in the Korean Baseball Organization for the past 13 seasons. Korean news agency Yonhap News reported that Kim was in St. Louis for a physical on Monday.
Kim, 31, was 17-6 with a 2.51 earned run average and had 180 strikeouts this past season. He is 136-77 in his career for the SK team, which posted him on Dec. 5.
A major league team would have until Jan. 5 to sign Kim, for whom there will have to be a posting fee in addition to what contract would be worked out. While there will be a considerable posting fee, the contract would not be expected to be along the lines of Ryu, who led the National League in earned run average at 2.32 this year and likely will command $20 million or so per year on a multi-year deal.
Also reportedly interested in Kim have been the Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, New York Mets, San Diego, Kansas City and Arizona.
Once a player is posted, he is free to negotiate with all 30 major league clubs in the one-month window. The release fee paid to the KBO team that posted the player will correlate to the size of the contract signed.
The posting fee for Ryu in 2012 was $25.7 million.
Kim has been through the process before. The Padres were awarded exclusive negotiating rights for Kim in November, 2014 after bidding $2 million. Contract negotiations ended without an agreement and Kim returned to the SK Wyverns.
Cardinals officials could not be reached for comment but sources said there had been talks conducted with Kim and his representative on Monday.
