Cardinals invested small in veteran pitchers but with big rewards

Not only was a starter like John Gant walking far too many, but so were relievers like Tyler Webb, Junior Fernandez, Daniel Ponce de Leon and others, even closer Alex Reyes, who was able to dance around most of them for a while. And the continued urgency to rush young Johan Oviedo proved disastrous because he couldn’t throw strikes or win.

“He needed to be pitching in the minor leagues,” Mozeliak admitted.

“One of the things we felt we had to do was try to identify people who threw strikes. Beginning really at the end of May, we started to focus on players with 'out' clauses,” Mozeliak said, meaning players who could get out of minor-league contracts with a big-league club if they weren’t brought to the majors by a certain point.

But for a while, Mozeliak said, “everybody we kept asking for got put on the other team’s 25- or 40-man roster.

“Mike Girsch and the group just did a really good job of staying on top of the ‘outs’ and ultimately making smaller transactions that ended up paying very big dividends for us.”

LeBlanc made eight starts, of which the Cardinals won four, and he never allowed more than three runs in any of them, walking only 13 in 42 1/3 innings.