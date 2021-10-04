Cardinals invested small in veteran pitchers but with big rewards

The working date for the start of the St. Louis Cardinals’ stunning, late-season comeback is Sept. 8, when they were 69-68 but then won the final two games of a four-game series here from Los Angeles. They lost on Sept. 10 to Cincinnati and then reeled off 17 wins in succession to snatch the second wild-card spot and earn a one-game wild-card matchup with the Dodgers in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.
But you actually could go back to June 17. That was the date the Cardinals signed 36-year-old lefthander Wade LeBlanc, who had been released from his minor league contract with the Texas Rangers. LeBlanc didn’t win a game for the Cardinals, but he set in motion a pattern in which president of baseball operations John Mozeliak, general manager Michael Girsch and their staff, including the analytics people, reeled off their own streak of acquiring veteran pitchers given up on by other organizations.
In the month of July, Mozeliak signed righthanded reliever Justin Miller (34), righthanded reliever Luis Garcia (37) and lefthanded reliever T.J. McFarland (32) and traded for lefthanded starters Jon Lester (37) and J.A. Happ (39). All but Miller have been mightily productive, and even Miller, picked up from Washington, had a win and a save before succumbing to a nerve injury.
“When you think back to the first couple of months of the season, our walk rate — from a pitching standpoint — was not sustainable,” said Mozeliak of a staff which led the majors in walks for much of the season and issued 29 with the bases loaded. “The amount of pressure we were putting on our club because of that was something we knew had to change — if we knew we wanted our trajectory to change.”
Not only was a starter like John Gant walking far too many, but so were relievers like Tyler Webb, Junior Fernandez, Daniel Ponce de Leon and others, even closer Alex Reyes, who was able to dance around most of them for a while. And the continued urgency to rush young Johan Oviedo proved disastrous because he couldn’t throw strikes or win.
“He needed to be pitching in the minor leagues,” Mozeliak admitted.
“One of the things we felt we had to do was try to identify people who threw strikes. Beginning really at the end of May, we started to focus on players with 'out' clauses,” Mozeliak said, meaning players who could get out of minor-league contracts with a big-league club if they weren’t brought to the majors by a certain point.
But for a while, Mozeliak said, “everybody we kept asking for got put on the other team’s 25- or 40-man roster.
“Mike Girsch and the group just did a really good job of staying on top of the ‘outs’ and ultimately making smaller transactions that ended up paying very big dividends for us.”
LeBlanc made eight starts, of which the Cardinals won four, and he never allowed more than three runs in any of them, walking only 13 in 42 1/3 innings.
“Why were we interested in LeBlanc?” said Mozeliak. “We felt like he was someone who was around the strike zone. We weren’t looking for someone who was going to throw 100 miles an hour and have a 35% to 40% strikeout rate. We were just looking for someone to throw the ball over the plate. Less free passes.
“We had built a club we thought was elite defensively. We had lost (Harrison) Bader at the end of May and we had (Dylan) Carlson in center field, so we weren’t perfectly aligned until the second half of the season. But having said that, you don’t trade for Nolan Arenado to bookend him with ‘Goldy' (Paul Goldschmidt), for not having a purpose. Let the ball be put in play and use that defense.
“Why were we interested in McFarland? High ground-ball rate, low walk rate? “Why were we interested in Luis Garcia? Low walk rate was driving that decision. When we brought those gentlemen in here, it did allow us to reset our bullpen. And our walk rate started to go down.”
McFarland, cast aside by Washington, threw 12 double-play grounders after the All-Star break, one of the top marks in baseball, and had a scoreless streak of 18 2/3 innings. The hard-throwing Garcia, once a member of the Philadelphia bullpen who couldn’t make the New York Yankees club, knocked off 25 1/3 consecutive scoreless innings after a rocky beginning with the Cardinals and wasn’t scored on in 28 of 31 games until this past weekend.
He became the eighth-inning man and occasional closer as Reyes was moved back in the reliever rotation and Giovanny Gallegos was installed as the closer and Garcia has walked only eight in 33 1/3 innings. In effect, he helped take the place of both injured Jordan Hicks and the injured Ryan Helsley.
“Now, fast forward toward to the (July 30) trading deadline,” said Mozeliak, who needed help with both Jack Flaherty and Miles Mikolas injured, Kwang Hyun Kim gimpy and Carlos Martinez lost for the season after thumb surgery.
“We still weren’t sure what we were going to get from Jack Flaherty, and we knew Dakota Hudson was going to be late September, if it was going to happen at all,” Mozeliak recalled.
So innings were sought in the starting pitching market. Both Happ (from Minnesota) and Lester (from Washington) came on the final day trades could be made, Lester just a minute ahead of the deadline. Both have provided innings and nine victories — five by Happ.
“Here we sit and who knows where we are without any of these moves?” Mozeliak wondered.