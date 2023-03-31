Despite all the late-inning switchbacks and swings for history, the groundballs that slipped through and the broken bats that chipped in, the St. Louis Cardinals’ opening day deflated quickly on a single 103-mph wild pitch.

The Cardinals shielded a one-run lead from Toronto’s persistent offense in the eighth inning Thursday when, with two runners on, Jordan Hicks spiked a sinker that crashed into catcher Willson Contreras’ right knee.

“It was a loud pop,” third baseman Nolan Arenado said.

The ball ricocheted toward first for a wild pitch that allowed two Blue Jays to move into scoring position. Contreras gave chase but soon bent over in pain, unable to continue due to a deep contusion in his right knee. Those two runners scored, and Contreras’ absence sparked a series of events that included misplaced leads, a surprise choice by Toronto, and a ninth-inning leak.

The Cardinals failed to hold leads in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings at Busch Stadium before losing the opener, 10-9, to Toronto. A sellout crowd of 47,649 — the second largest opening day in Busch III history — saw a game that no pitch clock could contain. It included 34 hits, Jordan Walker’s big-league debut at 20, Tyler O’Neill’s record-tying homer on a fourth consecutive opening day, eight Toronto pitchers, and five lead changes in the final three innings.

X-rays taken of Contreras’ right knee at Busch Stadium did not reveal any damage, but the catcher left the ballpark for an MRI and deeper look into the joint late that night. The Cardinals plan to reevaluate their All-Star addition Friday morning.

“Any time the shiny new toy gets bruised up, it’s not cool,” said starter Miles Mikolas. “He was hitting the ball well. Scored some big runs. Catching a good game. Throwing a guy out. He was looking good back there. It stinks. I’m sure he’ll be back in short order.”

The first catcher not named Yadier Molina to start for the Cardinals on opening day since 2004, Contreras had two singles and scored the run in the seventh inning that put them ahead, 7-6. He threw a runner out in the top of that inning to unplug what could have been a larger Toronto rally. With Giovanny Gallegos unavailable due to a sore lower back — and headed for an MRI Friday morning if the pain doesn’t relent, the reliever said — manager Oliver Marmol flipped his late-game assignments. He saved Ryan Helsley for the ninth and turned to Jordan Hicks in the eighth.

Hicks threw strikes and gave up three maddening hits, but it was the 102.7-mph sinker in the dirt that shifted the inning — and arguably the game. Contreras had a “hard time putting any weight” on the knee, Marmol said. Immediately after Contreras was replaced by backup Andrew Knizner, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. stung a two-run single to flip the Cardinals’ lead.

“That was a fast pitch,” Arenado said of the one that hit Contreras. “That hit him hard. The ball went all the way to first base. I hope he’s all right. We need him. He’s a stud. We just need him in our lineup. He’s so great for us.”

In the bottom of the eighth, Arenado and the Cardinals benefited from a curious decision by Toronto to challenge the MVP finalist with the backup catcher on deck. With two on and first base open, Yimi Garcia did not navigate around Arenado. The Cardinals’ third baseman pounced for a two-run double that seized a 9-8 lead with nobody out. Knizner popped up a bunt and any rally unraveled from there, giving Helsley a one-run lead to cement.

It cracked.

Helsley’s four-pitch walk to the No. 8 hitter invited trouble. A single from the No. 9 hitter assured it. And then Toronto’s record-setting tandem at the top of the order got back to work. George Springer had three of his five hits off starter Mikolas, and he and Bo Bichette combined for nine hits. Include Matt Chapman’s three hits, and that’s the first trio in Toronto history with three hits or more apiece on opening day. Springer’s infield single tied the game in the ninth, and Guerrero’s sacrifice fly brought home the eventual winner. The ninth went the way so many of the Blue Jays’ rallies did — groundballs getting through, flares getting by.

“They’ve got aggressive hitters, and they really just try to make contact with two strikes,” Mikolas said. “They hit some good pitches. They made contact. I don’t want to take away from them. The contact they made was very, very soft, and I think you even saw some of the reactions from their players that they couldn’t believe they were getting hits.”

Mikolas had the earliest view of that.

In his first opening day start at Busch, it took the right-hander 37 pitches to slog through the first inning. Toronto had three runs before Mikolas had two outs. But few of the hits were stung. Five singles of the 10 hits Mikolas allowed in 3 1/3 innings left Blue Jays’ bats at 77 mph or slower. He did not get any groundouts in the game.

“Death by a thousand cuts sometimes,” Mikolas said. “I don’t think I can remember a game where a team has made that much soft contact and had just about everything drop in for a hit. Broken bats. Just kind of rolling them through the infield. … A statistical anomaly of a game on both sides.”

The Cardinals nibbled away at Toronto’s lead until O’Neill’s chomp. He tied Yogi Berra and two others but became the first non-catcher to homer on four consecutive opening days. His two-run bolt in the third followed by Brendan Donovan’s two-run homer in fourth tied the game, 5-5. That chased Toronto’s starter Alek Manoah from the game. Paul Goldschmidt broke the tie in the sixth with a two-out RBI single.

In the seventh, rookie Walker came to the plate with the bases loaded, a 6-6 tie, and he made eye contact with Contreras standing over at third base. The catcher urged him to “breathe.” Walker skipped a grounder and outran the double play to score Contreras for his first big-league RBI and a 7-6 game.

The seesaw did not slow until its final pivot.

The Cardinals had 15 hits, at least one from every starter. They hit two home runs, scored more runs than strikeouts, and the game slipped away as fast as a 103-mph wild pitch.

But not before leaving a bruise.

“It’s funny. It felt like — and they probably felt the same way — that we had two or three game-winning hits, and then the other team was able to come back,” Goldschmidt said. “I felt like every time we got the lead — with bullpens nowadays — you figure that could be enough. But they kept coming back. We kept coming back. It was just a good baseball game, (and) unfortunately, we lost.”