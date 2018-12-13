LAS VEGAS — The type of pitcher Chris Ellis could be for the Kansas City Royals in the coming season is what the Cardinals found in a low-risk pick from the Rangers' system — without all the tricky Rule 5 requirements.
During the annual Rule 5 draft, which concludes the winter meetings, the Texas Rangers plucked Ellis from the Cardinals' Class AAA roster and promptly traded him to the Kansas City Royals. The Cardinals left a handful of players unprotected from the draft, but Ellis was their only loss, leaving Max Schrock and Derian Gonzalez to come to spring training as non-roster options.
The Cardinals could not participate as a drafter in the major-league portion of the draft because they have a full 40-man roster.
In the minor-league portion of the draft, the Cardinals picked two:
- John Fasola, RHP, from Texas' system.
- Albert Triunfel, SS, from Angels' system.
Fasola, 27, missed all of the 2017 season after having the "primary repair" or "bridge" surgery on his right elbow -- the same surgery that Seth Maness helped pioneer several years ago as an alternative to Tommy John surgery. Fasola had previously had Tommy John in college.
The righthander was the Texas' minor-league pitcher of the year in 2016 after going 5-1 with a 3.18 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 51 innings. He's a classic fastball/slider reliever who sets himself a part with a hard slider. His return to the mound in 2018 was going well with 27 strikeouts and 11 walks in 26 2/3 innings before a collision at home plate tore his knee apart and sidelined him for the remainder of the season.
In both seasons he had momentum for a late-season call to the majors as a spot in the Rangers' expanded bullpen.
He is doing well on the knee and the Cardinals will determine his readiness for spring training once they get a chance to meet with him.
Fasola, a 31st-round pick, has 189 strikeouts in 159 1/3 innings in the minors.
He'll likely head to Class AAA Memphis' bullpen.
Triunfel, 24, adds some defensive depth to the Cardinals' middle infield in the minors. The 5-foot-11, 160-pound shortstop hit .235/.293/.367 overall this past season, but the Cardinals eyed his .274/.315/.462 uptick in Class AAA and some mechanical changes they saw in his swing during that time. He had 12 extra-base hits there and a career-best 24 overall in 2018.
Ellis, 26, was acquired by the Cardinals in the Jaime Garcia deal with the Braves, and he fit right into the Cardinals college pitcher ranks as a rising, reliable pitcher. He went 10-4 with a 3.93 ERA in 31 games (21 starts) this past season for the Cardinals, and he got as high as Class AAA. He's improved his stock this winter in the Dominican by not allowing a run in 17 2/3 innings so far.
He's struck out more (14) than he has allowed hits and walks combined (11).
The Royals must keep Ellis on their active roster all season or the major-league disabled list in order to gain complete control of his rights. He could serve in the KC bullpen like Matt Bowman did for the Cardinals several years ago after they selected the sinkerballer from the Mets in the Rule 5 draft and had him for several seasons afterward.
