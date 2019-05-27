The Cardinals already were mired in a May malaise of historic proportions. It had been precisely 100 years, since 1919, that the Cardinals had waited this deep into the month of May before winning two successive games.
They’re still waiting.
The Atlanta Braves, down 3-0, rallied for three runs charged to Cardinals closer Jordan Hicks in the ninth and then scurried out of town with a 4-3 victory in 10 innings Sunday night at Busch Stadium when lefthander Tyler Webb, the seventh of eight St. Louis pitchers, walked home the lead run in the 10th.
The Cardinals failed to win a series for the seventh consecutive series. And if they are unable to win two games in succession out of the three they have left in May, they will match the 1903 club, which then was called the Browns, who probably had a large number of months in their American League history when they didn’t win two successive games.
Jack Flaherty, twirling a sixth consecutive start in which he allowed three earned runs or fewer, throttled the Braves on three hits and no runs over six innings, striking out seven and walking none.
Hicks, who didn’t have any saves this month until Saturday, allowed a leadoff double to Freddie Freeman, who moved to third on Hicks’ wild pitch and came home on Josh Donaldson’s single. Hicks walked Nick Markakis on a full-count pitch before a visit from pitching coach Mike Maddux.
Austin Riley singled to left center to score Donaldson and Markakis barely made third ahead of center fielder Harrison Bader’s throw as Riley took second. The Cardinals challenged but the call stood.
It was 3-2 and Hicks wasn’t given the chance to finish the save try. “I made good (pitches),” said Hicks.
Flaherty said, “They put the ball in play against him, which we’re not used to seeing. One of those days for him. Hicks in there. I trust his stuff.”
Lefthander Andrew Miller entered to face lefthanded-batting Brian McCann, whom Miller fanned.
But switch-hitting Ozzie Albies tied the game with a single to right on the 10th pitch to him by Miller.
“It was a great at-bat on his part,” Miller said. “He wasted some pretty good pitches.”
Miller faulted himself for throwing a pitch that was too close to the strike zone when he had an open base. “In hindsight, I’ve got to use my open base and trust that I can get him out of the zone,” said Miller.
In the 10th inning, Webb was brought in with several lefthanded hitters due up. He had held lefthanded batters to an .065 average on two hits in 31 at-bats.
But lefthanded-hitting Freeman legged out an infield hit when second baseman Kolten Wong, rushing in after playing him in short right field, couldn’t manage a barehand pickup. “He couldn’t have rolled it out there much better,” said Cardinals manager Mike Shildt.
Wong, asked if he thought he could have had Freeman had he made the pick, muttered, “I have no clue.”
Webb said, “That’s baseball. Some days they hit a screamer and it’s an out. Other days, they hit a 30-hopper. What was that? A 30-hopper?
“You can’t fault (Wong) for that. That’s a helluva play for him to make. He made an unbelievable play (later in the inning) to save even more runs.”
Donaldson walked. Markakis flied to center, with Freeman going to third. Then righthanded-hitting Riley was walked intentionally after two balls were thrown, with McCann coming up next. McCann was walked highly unintentionally.
“There were no balls hit particularly hard,” said Webb. “I just need to throw more strikes. Bottom line.”
This series was a strange one in that were no walks and 22 strikeouts in the first game and the Cardinals had just three singles — only two that eluded an infielder — while scoring three runs Sunday.
The winning and losing pitchers both were named Webb, with rookie Jacob Webb gaining the victory. And, though Hicks was charged with all the runs in the ninth, Miller wound up with the blown save.
“They all sting,” said Shildt of the loss. “That one stings a little more than most, when you get to that point in the game.
“We’ve just got to be able to figure out a way to bring it home. We played a good baseball game for 8 ½ innings. We capitalized on pretty much every opportunity. We had three runs — on two hits. And we had our guy that we want in the ninth.”
And the guy they wanted for the first six innings in Flaherty. “Terrific,” said Shildt. “Absolutely.”
“I wanted to keep going,” Flaherty said. “One less inning for the bullpen.”
The Cardinals stole three bases and took advantage of some sloppy Braves play to score their runs in the fourth and fifth.
In the fifth, catcher Yadier Molina, who hurt his right thumb earlier in the at-bat, hit a sacrifice fly to deliver a runner from third and under two outs for the 12th time in 15 chances. It was the 68th sacrifice fly of his Cardinals’ career, tying Albert Pujols for first place.
Molina underwent a quick examination during the game and Shildt said the findings were negative. Molina called the injury a bruise, one that he had suffered during the game but on the same hand where he was hit recently.
“You talk about pain tolerance ... you’re probably talking about the toughest human being on the planet,” Shildt said. “You ride with it.”
“I’m fine,” said Molina. “Don’t worry about it.”
The Cardinals had rallied for a 6-3 win on Saturday but there was no carryover, as the club’s 7-16 mark in May would suggest.
“You hope to build off a night like last night,” said Miller. “We’re just kind of in this rut. We want to see those victories and want to play music in here.
“I think we have to trust that it will come. This team is good enough. I think we all believe in that. It’s just frustrating right now.”
Molina, asked the severity of the defeat, said, “You tell me how tough. Yeah, it is (tough).”
The loss was the 26th against 26 Cardinal wins and the 16th loss in the last 22 games. Tougher than most, Shildt would say. But Flaherty would say — and did say, “All losses (stink). I can’t speak for everybody else, but they all (stink) for me.”
