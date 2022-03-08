Cardinals' minor-leaguers start their future

JUPITER, Fla. — Bernard Gilkey, the St. Louis kid who hit 118 homers and stole 115 bases in 12 big-league seasons, leaned on his fungo bat so he could look up at the rising prospect beside him, the infielder born 7½ months after Gilkey’s last game and towering six inches above him.

Jordan Walker, the Cardinals’ next big deal, smiled as rookie-ball coach Gilkey mentioned the sound of the young player’s bat, the fun he has just being able to watch hitters.

For the first spring in Walker’s pro career, it wasn’t only coaches watching.

The Cardinals’ opened minor-league spring training Monday on the back fields of Roger Dean Stadium and, for the first time since 2019, several dozen fans flocked to the bleachers free of charge and viewed the workouts in person. They saw the opening drills of a monthlong camp, several bullpen sessions, and Walker studiously work on something he may never do in a game: bunt.

With the major league players’ locked out by owners and their spring delayed by at least a month, Monday was the first organized baseball activities in Jupiter of the spring, right down to the debut of the team-issued mesh caps.

“I want minor-league baseball,” said Walker, the Cardinals’ first-round draft pick in 2020 and a top-20 prospect in all of baseball. “I want it to be something the fans can watch. As a group, we’re focused on what’s going on here, about being ready for the season we have. I’m very excited for this year. I love baseball. Giving me a chance to play brings me joy.”

At 19 and 6-feet-5, Walker stood out from around 150 Cardinals’ minor-leaguers who participated in Monday’s workouts. Some drove themselves. Some carpooled. Some arrived in the bus that commutes from the team hotel.

They all gathered on a turf field near the major-league clubhouse, sitting in theater-style rows, their backs to the outdoor batting cages, and listened to the opening statements from coaches and officials, such as farm director Gary LaRocque. Just before 9:30 a.m., the players fanned out to the four fields of the George Kissel Quad and surrounding six-packs of bullpen mounds.

Sun greeted the first group before clouds gathered and rain interrupted the workouts at least twice and nudged some of the hitting drills under cover.

“Way better than 15-degree Colorado, for sure,” said Denver native Alec Willis, a seventh-round pick in his first pro spring training.

The major-league presence was minimal.

In his first on-field appearance as Cardinals’ manager, Oliver Marmol watched from a cart. Marmol was at the wheel and to his right — as it will be in the dugout — sat new bench coach Skip Schumaker. The former leadoff hitter and World Series champ made his first appearance in his new role with the Cardinals not too far from where he learned to play second base. Both are in observing roles for the week, and neither appeared in uniform.

Members of the front office, including general manager Michael Girsch and baseball operations president John Mozeliak, found perches to watch the action, mostly around the bullpens.

The group throwing bullpen sessions Monday was the most advanced of the minor-league pitchers — the ones expected to be ready for the earlier start to the Class AAA Memphis season or to cover innings should the major-league camp start with a race to the regular season.

The Cardinals top lefty prospects, Matthew Liberatore and Zack Thompson, threw in the bullpen, as did former big-league reliever Seth Elledge and lefty Austin Warner. Lining up to be the Triple-A Redbirds’ opening—day starter, Liberatore will face teammates Wednesday in one of the first live batting practice sessions of camp.

“I feel like I’m giving myself an opportunity to get that taste again, too,” Liberatore said of seeing baseball activities after an offseason dominated by the major-league work stoppage.

Liberatore, 22, was one of the prospects the Cardinals slingshot to a higher level in 2021 after the canceled 2020 minor-league season. He struggled through the first half of the season, his ERA bloating to 6.85 ERA in July and 5.21 overall as he entered August. On Monday, he described how he got lost trying to “chase perfection” and needed a midseason reset. He was able to do that while maintaining his scheduled starts, and in his last 10 appearances was superb. He struck out 57 and allowed only 17 earned runs in his final 57 1/3 innings for a 2.67 ERA.

He took the mechanical corrections and evolving approach, particularly when it came to his fastball and thinking with 2-0 counts, into the offseason. By the time he’ll face hitters wearing his Cardinals uniform Wednesday, he’ll already have done it many times this offseason.

“Try to take the bird’s-eye view,” he said, a redbird on his new cap. “This is a long game. It’s not a sprint. It’s a marathon. My time is coming.”

Walker is right behind him.

The 21st pick in the shortened draft of 2020, Walker’s pro debut came during the shortened season of 2021. He rocked Low-A Palm Beach with a home run on the first pitch he faced and 14 total for a .548 slugging, .936 OPS in 27 games. Launched to High-A for the final 55 games of his first season, Walker struggled early as he saw fastball control and off-speed pitches he had not during his entry-level at-bats.

The third baseman rallied to hit .292 with a .831 OPS for Class A Peoria, inviting questions on where he’ll move next. Not just in the organization — Class AA beckons in 2022 — but in the field.

Walker spent time recently working with coach Jose Oquendo at first base and in left and right field. The Cardinals believe he’s athletic enough to move to other positions or move around to multiple positions, and Walker said it was a focus of his to regain some “mobility” this offseason. He felt “locked up” at times in the field. He beamed as he showed off his personalized Wilson A2000 and said his third baseman’s glove is what he’s been using when learning other positions, and third base will be his focus, for now.

That’s where he was Monday as one of the drills the infielders did was sink to their knees and take short hops off the infield grass.

Cardinals radio broadcaster Rick Horton asked Walker to give a scouting report of him as player, how he would describe himself. This usually is when a young player will mention his style of swing or the speed of his fastball. Walker delivered a curve.

“I would say,” he said. “Focused and learning.”

Sounds like it could be a minor-league camp theme.

The loosening of COVID-19 policies that kept fans on the outskirts of camp — watching from beyond the outfield fence — brought them to the quad Monday. Several had their baseball cards ready for the Cardinals’ top prospects Walker, Liberatore, and Nolan Gorman to sign. The lefty took note before taking time to sign.

“It’s nice that the first day of spring training we’ve got 30-40 people and it’s even drizzling a little bit and nobody is going home,” Liberatore said. “Shows you people are excited for baseball again. That’s always a good thing.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0