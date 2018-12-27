As a kid in Las Vegas chasing playing time wherever he could find it, Drew Robinson had to learn to play almost every position because of the one position he was least likely to play.
Athletic but “undersized” compared to his peers in youth baseball, he said, Robinson usually would cover the position left open by the teammate pitching.
If the team’s shortstop started the game on the mound, Robinson went there and then moved to third or first or center when a new pitcher was brought in from one of those spots. He got used to bouncing around, a jack of many positions but starter at none, all because he knew there always would be a spot open for him.
“I was the last guy in line to pitch, so I always had somewhere else to play,” Robinson said. “I’ve been a utility player as long as I can remember. Athletic, small, but I grew and got the movements down. I think it keeps me busy. It keeps me challenged.”
In an attempt to improve the lefthanded-hitting depth on their roster, the Cardinals recently sent righthanded hitter and corner infielder Patrick Wisdom to Texas for Robinson, an uber-fielder who could be the Cardinals’ lefthanded-hitting complement at center as well as shortstop. He’s played both places in the pros.
His acquisition was greeted somewhat tongue in cheek because he shares an age, a batter’s box and a hometown with free-agent outfielder Bryce Harper, prompting Cardinals manager Mike Shildt to quip, “The 26-year-old lefthanded batter from Las Vegas, which is big news.”
The Cards capped their Christmas shopping last week by signing All-Star lefty reliever Andrew Miller as their first free agent from another team this winter. The rest of their roster retooling has been done by trims, by waivers or by trade — such as the four-player swap that brought Paul Goldschmidt to play first base, then the Robinson move.
The Cardinals still need to sign a backup catcher, such as Francisco Pena, before spring training. And they continue to scout the market for a lefthanded-hitting addition to the bench. Robinson’s addition “does not stop us from pursuing someone else,” general manager Michael Girsch said.
Options still abound.
Switch-hitting infielders Jed Lowrie and Asdrubal Cabrera, a past target of the Cardinals’ interest, remain available and intriguing. But each appeared in at least 147 games this past season and would have to take a reduced role with the Cardinals. They’ll look elsewhere first for playing time.
Robinson, who has 95 games in the majors, knows his hunt for playing time is just starting. But it should help that he has multiple places to find it.
“It’s really more of an adjustment when you go from months of game-speed work and then have (a part-time role) that really breaks up the routine of it,” he said. “That’s what’s tough about the role I have been in. But pretty much everybody starts that way, filling for someone, filling in wherever you can. So you learn.”
Robinson, a fourth-round draft pick by the Rangers in 2010, sped to Class AAA, debuting there in 2014. He played 126 games at Class AAA in 2015 and has bounced between the majors and Triple-A Round Rock each of the past two seasons.
In his minor-league career, he’s played at least 100 games at three positions (third, second and right) and at least 30 at three others (center, short and first). In the majors, he’s played six positions, starting at five.
As Round Rock’s leadoff hitter, Robinson had a blistering .329/.404/.619 line and a 1.024 OPS in 155 at-bats. He also struck out 58 times. His high strikeout total stands out — greater than 40 percent in the majors — and it has combined with sporadic playing time to explain why minor-league success hasn’t reached him in the majors.
He’s a .204/.301/.366 hitter in 216 big-league at-bats with 99 strikeouts. What has the Cardinals’ attention is what Robinson has done against righthanded pitchers: a 1.051 OPS in 155 at-bats with nine homers and a .406 on-base percentage despite 60 strikeouts.
Improving his ability to make contact would mix with his versatility to give the Cardinals a late-inning pinch-hit option.
He would be back to his roots.
Just filling in the pitcher’s spot.
“When you’re playing every day, you look at an at-bat with (the thought) ‘How are you going to make adjustments, at-bat to at-bat, during the game?’” Robinson said. “Not playing every day and getting those pinch-hit at-bats, you’re grinding it out. That’s all. I’ve learned that it’s more of a mental at-bat than a physical at-bat.”
Robinson travels with a third baseman’s glove, a first baseman’s glove, a smaller middle-infield glove and the larger outfield glove.
He lugged them to the Dominican Republic for winter ball and had time in left, center and at second. In 61 at-bats there, he hit .230/.319/.361 and struck out 23 times with four extra-base hits. He was working on getting clearance to leave his Dominican team and return home when he got a call from a Rangers official. When the small talk about his flight to Las Vegas gave way, Robinson said he knew something else was up.
The Rangers were helping to get him back, but he wasn’t headed back to them.
He was on the move, about to play somewhere new.
He’s used to it.
“Each position has its own unique thing — turning double plays at second base, coming in for the bare-hand at third, going out there and getting after it in the outfield, throwing in from the outfield — I really like throwing from the outfield – and I enjoy finding that thing,” Robinson said. “I’ll tell you what I’ve told anyone who has asked: Later in my career, sure, I’d like to settle down in one spot, focus on it. But now? It only helps me to play them all.”
