The Willson Contreras that opposing players seemingly loved to hate when he was with the Chicago Cubs, the one that opposing managers didn’t want to see at the plate in a key juncture and the one St. Louis Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak admitted he viewed as “annoying” to watch on the other side of the field — that Contreras showed up in a Cardinals uniform and made an impact at Busch Stadium during the most recent homestand.

While his ability to get under others’ skin has led to some heated altercations with opponents in recent years, Contreras’ athleticism and skill drew the Cardinals to him this offseason when they signed him to a five-year contract.

Getting in the head of opposing players simply serves as a bonus on top of the two-way impact Contreras has as a gifted catcher and dangerous middle-of-the-order slugger.

Wednesday served as a perfect example as Contreras’ third-inning swing and miss at a Madison Bumgarner fastball prompted the pitcher Bumgarner to lose his cool and bark at Contreras from the mound on a day when Contreras went 2-for-3 with a double, two walks, two runs and an RBI in a 14-run scoring outburst in a win for the Cardinals.

“Yeah,” Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said. “I think we’re seeing more and more of the Willson we’re used to seeing on the other side, right? And this is a highly emotional player that feeds off of that. But there’s a level of competition there that’s real. He got after it.”

Despite a slow offensive start, Marmol remained steadfast that Contreras would live up to his billing. Marmol continued to bat Contreras in the middle of the lineup and continued to reiterate daily to his starting catcher that he had the manager’s support and to stay the course.

A three-time All-Star with Chicago, the right-handed hitting slugger posted four 20-home-run seasons and a career OPS better than top-caliber catchers J.T. Realmuto, Salvador Perez and Sean Murphy.

However, he needed an RBI single in the ninth inning on April 14 against the Pittsburgh Pirates to snap what, at the time, was an 0-for-22 slump (an MLB scoring change announced Monday retroactively turned a fielding error into an infield single for Contreras during the road trip in Colorado and made that a 1-for-22 stretch).

Contreras entered the most recent homestand batting .205 through his first 11 games (nine starts).

“It’s just part of the game,” Contreras said. “You don’t know what baseball is going to bring in a new year. I think sometimes you have to give time and take time. It’s just a matter of time. I didn’t put pressure on myself because I wasn’t going good. I just had to keep making the little adjustments, be aware of the little details, and keep having the right mindset day in and day out.”

Last Friday night’s RBI single sparked something. In the last four games before Thursday’s off day, he reeled off four consecutive multi-hit games, including a two-homer game Tuesday, and went 8-for-16 with three walks, six extra-base hits, six RBIs and five runs.

Contreras’ refrain throughout his slow start has been that it’s not about him and that his focus is on doing whatever he could to help the team despite his offensive skid.

Contreras and the Cardinals took several steps this winter, after he signed, to fine-tune Contreras’ catching technique and improve his ability as a receiver and pitch framer. He also made a great effort to learn the pitching staff in his first spring with the organization, and he even skipped the World Baseball Classic to have more time with the pitching staff.

When asked by a reporter if his hyper-focus on defense and the pitching staff contributed to his slow start, Contreras said, “It might be. I spent a lot of time — I think this year I spent more time with the pitchers than I have before, and I’m really thankful for that. I know I had some days during spring training where I didn’t hit at all because I wanted to learn everybody here. And I’m still learning them. One thing is learning them in spring training, a different thing is learning what they bring throughout the season.”

One of the elite catch-and-throw backstops in the majors, he has excelled at stopping opposing teams on the bases this season. MLB teams had succeeded in stolen base attempts at an 81% clip league-wide through Wednesday’s games.

Contreras has thrown out 5 of 9 runners (55%) for the highest percentage in the majors, and he has tied for the fastest throw by a catcher (87.4 mph) and tied for the fifth-fastest average pop time on his throws to second base (1.92 seconds).

He threw out the only runner who attempted to run on him on Monday night against the Diamondbacks, a team that had been thrown out just once in its first 16 games (18 attempts).

The Cardinals emphasized the Diamondbacks’ running game in preparation for the series, and Contreras cut down the first and only runner who tried him and swaggered a bit behind home plate as he looked to the Cardinals dugout.

Contreras’ return to his previous level of offensive productivity gives the Cardinals potentially one of the deeper lineups in the National League.

“It’s been awesome,” Cardinals infielder Nolan Gorman said of Contreras’ offensive surge. “The guy hits the ball hard, does a lot of damage, and helps us in a lot of ways. So it’s been great to see him turn it around.”

Through Wednesday’s games, the Cardinals ranked among major-league leaders in hard-hit percentage (38%, first), on-base percentage (.354, second), batting average (.274, fourth), walk rate (10.4%, sixth) and slugging percentage (.441, seventh).

Now, Contreras appears to have just started to find his footing at the plate. He’ll begin the 10-day road trip with his batting average now up to .274 with a .357 on-base percentage and a .452 slugging percentage through his first 18 games.

“He just hits the ball so hard when he’s on,” Cardinals shortstop Tommy Edman said of Contreras. “That just adds a whole other element to our lineup. Getting him hot, which it looks like he is right now, is going to be huge.”