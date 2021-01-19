Cardinals outfielders need to hit 'reset button' in 2021

“Anything that we can do to work on pitch recognition and plate discipline,” said Albert, “hopefully helps us take a step in the right direction.”

On the other side of the ball, the Cardinals’ outfielders mostly were exemplary. O’Neill earned a Gold Glove, Bader was a strong candidate for one, Carlson held his own at three positions and Fowler continued to become more comfortable in right field. This, despite the fact that outfielders took few fly balls before a game because there often was no batting practice on the field.

Coach Willie McGee, who is planning on returning to the dugout this season after going back to California last summer when he didn’t feel comfortable relative to his health during the pandemic, said every Cardinals outfielder could play left, center and right fields “and I’ve never been around a group like that, even in my playing days with the Yankees’ (farm system) and all the way up. I’ve never been around so many multi-skilled outfielders on a club.

“We’re very fortunate to have this much ability . . . and to have guys that can just play ‘lights out.’ It’s fun watching them and they’re good students. They listen but they’ll have questions if I don’t come at them right, especially Dex,” McGee said, smiling.