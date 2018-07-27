The Cardinals began the reconstruction of their bullpen Friday by designating for assignment veteran right-handed reliever Greg Holland, who had been signed to be their closer, and promoting prized right-hander Dakota Hudson from Memphis, according to multiple sources.
The team announced the move Friday afternoon amid a flurry of transactions that reshaped the bullpen in an afternoon.
In addition to designating Holland for assignment, the Cardinals did the same to lefty Tyler Lyons. St. Louis also traded right-handed reliever Sam Tuivailala to Seattle for a minor-league reliever, and placed lefty Brett Cecil on the disabled list with a foot injury.
The Cardinals promoted lefty Tyler Webb and righthander Daniel Poncedeleon to the bullpen along with Hudson.
Luke Weaver was promoted, as planned, to start Friday night's game against the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium.
The 32-year-old Holland, who had 41 saves for Colorado last season, was signed on opening day to a one-year, $14 million contract after failing to secure a multi-year deal as a free agent. But, after spending only a week of spring-training-like work in Jupiter, Fla., with the Cardinals’ Class A team, Holland could not get untracked.
The slider specialist never really found command of that pitch or his fastball for that matter. He was 0-2 with no saves and a 7.92 earned run average and walked as many hitters (22) as he struck out in 25 innings.
Hudson, 13-3 with a 2.50 ERA at Memphis, was pulled in the second inning of his start in Wednesday in Salt Lake City, signifying that a move involving his coming to the big leagues was imminent. He could be plugged into the bullpen Friday night for the Cardinals’ game with the Chicago Cubs or he could make a start as early as Sunday, with John Gant, slated to start that day, going to the bullpen, where he made his last appearance on Wednesday against Cincinnati.
Hudson, a former No. 1 pick who is one of the top ground-ball pitchers among major league prospects, has given up just one home run this season.
In exchange for Tuivailala, the Cardinals acquired righthander Seth Elledge from the Mariners and assigned him to Class AA Springfield. Elledge, 22, was a top 10 prospect for the Mariners, according to Baseball America, and he had nine saves and a 1.17 ERA in 31 games for Class A Modesto.
Hudson will wear No. 43 and Webb No. 30.
