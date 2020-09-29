Cardinals, Padres haven't seen each other this season

SAN DIEGO — Whether it’s the brevity of the series, the size of the roster for the series, the isolation during the series, the format of the series, or the designated hitter appearing in a National League series, everything about the Cardinals’ first-round postseason series is foreign to them.
Even the opponent.
For the first time since Major League Baseball expanded its playoffs beyond the World Series, the Cardinals will face a team in the first round they did not play in the regular season. All four of the first-round series in the NL feature teams playing each other for the first time this year, cross-pollinating the divisions after a shortened season spent apart.
During the months spent in a geographic-based silo, the NL West was out of sight, out of mind for the Cardinals. And now that they are on site in San Diego, they must mine what they can about a new opponent that also is baseball’s new new thing — the Padres.
Time to see what all the fuss is about.
“We’ll find out,” manager Mike Shildt said. “We’ve never done it before, but why not? They haven’t seen us either.”
Two days before the best-of-three series at Petco Park begins, the Cardinals already had caught the Padres looking at the first curve. The Cardinals announced Monday that lefty Kwang Hyun Kim will make his postseason debut and start Game 1. Jack Flaherty had been on turn to start the series opener, but Shildt confirmed to a team official that Flaherty will start Game 3, if the series gets that far. Adam Wainwright will start Game 2. Flaherty’s inconsistent season left open the possibility of a switch, and so did the spirit of the series.
Why not throw one more thing at the Padres they haven’t seen?
“It usually helps the pitcher more than the hitter,” Wainwright said of a first look at a team. “In my opinion, when a guy maybe hasn’t seen you before, maybe they haven’t seen you this year, what you’re working (on), that can be a really good thing for our pitchers.”
Based on his teammates’ descriptions — Tommy Edman called him “an uncomfortable at-bat” — perhaps Kim fits that category most of all. With championship experience in the KBO and World Baseball classic, Kim has a deceptive delivery and as many as three different variations of his slider for an opponent to decode.
He also is a lefty. The Padres went 10-10 in games started by lefties, and lefthanded pitchers had some success grounding San Diego’s lineup. The Padres slugged .478 against righthanders ¯ third best in the majors — and that dropped to .437 against lefties. That still ranked 10th in baseball.
That illustrates not only the edges the Cardinals will have to seek but what they’ll find the more they know about San Diego: These are not your father’s Padres.
In the postseason for the first time since 2006, the Padres (37-23) had the second-best record in the National League, and did what few teams could — challenge the Dodgers. They have arguably the most productive left side of the infield in baseball as both third baseman Manny Machado and breakout star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. will receive MVP consideration. Machado’s .304 average, .950 OPS, and 47 RBIs bested Tatis’ .277, .937, and 45 respectively. Tatis shook loose from a late-season slump to overtake Machado’s 16 homers and lead the Padres with 17.
The Padres’ had the third-highest slugging in NL (.460), behind only Atlanta and the Dodgers, and those were also the only team teams in the majors that scored more runs than the Padres’ 325. (For contrast: The Cardinals played two fewer games and scored 85 fewer runs.) The Padres had the third-most homers in the majors, and they coupled that with the second-best pitching staff in the NL. San Diego’s 3.87 ERA edged the Cardinals’ 3.92.
That meant for half of the season, San Diego had no issue thundering away at one of the game’s biggest parks while also having a pitching staff to exploit it.
That pitching staff started the week limping toward uncertainty. Potential Game 1 starter and rotation leader Dinleson Lamet experienced biceps tightness in his most recent start, and was set for a test drive Monday at Petco Park to determine if he could start the series, according to reports. The Padres’ second-best starter, Mike Clevinger, who was acquired from Cleveland at the trade deadline, received a cortisone shot to tame inflammation and irritation from an impingement in his right elbow. The Padres are hoping he’ll be available to start Game 3 — even as they hope they won’t need a Game 3.
Those injuries thrust righthander Zach Davies into prominence, and he’s the starter the Cardinals know best having faced him 10 times with Milwaukee in recent years. The other two, Clevinger and Lamet, have 11 innings combined against the Cardinals.
And they weren’t recent.
“It’s going to be weird,” catcher Yadier Molina said of starting the postseason with a relatively unknown opponent. “We’re going to have to do our work, watch some video, study them, try to figure out what went right the last couple of weeks. Have do some work.”
The Cardinals never have lost a playoff game in San Diego, and the last two times the Padres were in the playoffs the Cardinals eliminated them.
In 2006, on their way to an unlikely World Series championship, an 83-win Cardinals team came to Petco Park and became the team they weren’t muddling around through the season. They asserted their health. They christened a rookie Wainwright their closer. In San Diego, that team found itself and a championship stride. And it began a tradition that carried through that postseason. Ronnie Belliard went into shallow right field to rob Todd Walker of a bases-loaded base hit that would have reshaped the game, and after the contest— outfielder Jim Edmonds hopped onto a couch and shouted that he was, in football-style, presenting Belliard the game ball.
The idea was to honor a small play, one maybe overlooked by the box score, with a token of the team’s appreciation. A few weeks later, Jeff Suppan was late to receive the NLCS MVP trophy on live TV because he was getting a game ball from his teammates.
Even though a lot of this is new, Molina knows so much is the same.
“I’ve been in the postseason for a long time, (and) if you get hot at the right time you can do it,” Molina said. “Play the game the right way. I think we can do that. If we play the game the right way, we can win it all.”
