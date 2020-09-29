Cardinals, Padres haven't seen each other this season

SAN DIEGO — Whether it’s the brevity of the series, the size of the roster for the series, the isolation during the series, the format of the series, or the designated hitter appearing in a National League series, everything about the Cardinals’ first-round postseason series is foreign to them.

Even the opponent.

For the first time since Major League Baseball expanded its playoffs beyond the World Series, the Cardinals will face a team in the first round they did not play in the regular season. All four of the first-round series in the NL feature teams playing each other for the first time this year, cross-pollinating the divisions after a shortened season spent apart.

During the months spent in a geographic-based silo, the NL West was out of sight, out of mind for the Cardinals. And now that they are on site in San Diego, they must mine what they can about a new opponent that also is baseball’s new new thing — the Padres.

Time to see what all the fuss is about.

“We’ll find out,” manager Mike Shildt said. “We’ve never done it before, but why not? They haven’t seen us either.”