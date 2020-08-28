Cardinals pitching roughed up by Indians

There are seven more doubleheaders ahead for the Cardinals in the last four-plus weeks and Ponce de Leon may yet resurface as a starter but his next outing would seem more likely out of the bullpen as a long reliever as the Cardinals have won just one of his four starts.

At least there was history, of a sort, for the Cardinals on defense.

The Indians threatened to tack on more in the second off reliever Jake Woodford, who gave up back-to-back singles to Cesar Hernandez and Jose Ramirez. But then Molina choreographed a highly unusual double play, with the second out being recorded by alert center fielder Dylan Carlson.

With runners at first and third, Francisco Lindor bounced to first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, who threw home. Hernandez stopped running once Molina got the ball and then backtracked toward third where Molina ran him down for the first out. The nine-time Gold Glover turned his attention to second where Ramirez had rounded the bag but not that far.

Ramirez, not worried about himself, waved Lindor, who was approaching second, back toward first, but forgot to reckon with Carlson covering second. Molina fired to Carlson, who tagged out Ramirez and the novel 3-2-8 (if you’re scoring) was in the books.