LOS ANGELES — Whether the injury got worse or just more obvious, only Marcell Ozuna will know for sure. But the Cardinals and their left fielder surrendered Wednesday to the rest that the team has long known. Ozuna would need to address a shoulder issue that started more than a year ago.
The Cardinals placed Ozuna on the disabled list Wednesday afternoon, describing the ailment as inflammation in his right shoulder.
During the first two games of the series in LA, Ozuna has twice made throws that appeared impeded. He hit a two-run homer in Tuesday's victory, but it's the throws that gave away how protective he was of his right (throwing) shoulder.
Ozuna's move to the 10-day DL coincides with two other roster moves the Cardinals made Wednesday. Taking his place on the active roster is Yairo Munoz, the utility fielder back from a wrist injury. The Cardinals also added Matt Adams officially to the active roster and optioned Daniel Poncedeleon to Class AAA Memphis. Poncedeleon will return to the Cardinals when rosters expand on Sept. 1.
