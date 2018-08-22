Cardinals Ozuna
Buy Now

Cardinals outfielder Marcell Ozuna rounds the bases on a second inning home run against the Milwaukee Brewers at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018.

 Robert Cohen, Post-Dispatch

LOS ANGELES — Whether the injury got worse or just more obvious, only Marcell Ozuna will know for sure. But the Cardinals and their left fielder surrendered Wednesday to the rest that the team has long known. Ozuna would need to address a shoulder issue that started more than a year ago.

The Cardinals placed Ozuna on the disabled list Wednesday afternoon, describing the ailment as inflammation in his right shoulder.

During the first two games of the series in LA, Ozuna has twice made throws that appeared impeded. He hit a two-run homer in Tuesday's victory, but it's the throws that gave away how protective he was of his right (throwing) shoulder.

Ozuna has been dealing with soreness within the shoulder since last season. The Cardinals were aware of the situation when they traded for him — so much so that they modified his spring training program to involve less throwing.
 

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Ozuna's drills throughout the season have also been curtailed to limit his throwing outside of game play.

Ozuna's move to the 10-day DL coincides with two other roster moves the Cardinals made Wednesday. Taking his place on the active roster is Yairo Munoz, the utility fielder back from a wrist injury. The Cardinals also added Matt Adams officially to the active roster and optioned Daniel Poncedeleon to Class AAA Memphis. Poncedeleon will return to the Cardinals when rosters expand on Sept. 1.

Ozuna will be eligible to do so soon after.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments