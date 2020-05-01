Cardinals plan for present unknowns

Before the St. Louis Cardinals can make moves to discuss future extensions or even consider what their 2021 roster might look like, there is a looming unknown in the way.

The 2020 season, when or if it happens, will have financial repercussions.

Aware of catcher Yadier Molina’s comments this week that he has reconsidered and would test free agency if unable to agree on an extension with the Cardinals, team executive John Mozeliak described how it is difficult at this time to forecast too far ahead. A season already shortened and possibly threatened by the coronavirus pandemic will impact roster decisions as early as this fall. The Cardinals remain interested in re-signing their iconic catcher and are unable, by agreement, to negotiate at this point. The fallout from this summer will have influence.

“I would say given the uncertain, really unprecedented time, it’s hard to know what the future is going to look like,” said Mozeliak, president of baseball operations. “To discuss 2021 is not something we’re ready to do at this point. We recognize the importance of Yadier Molina and what he has done for this team, and what he brings to our team. What this team looks like for 2021, and what the financial structure will be — there are a lot more questions than answers at this point.”