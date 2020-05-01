Cardinals plan for present unknowns

Before the St. Louis Cardinals can make moves to discuss future extensions or even consider what their 2021 roster might look like, there is a looming unknown in the way.
The 2020 season, when or if it happens, will have financial repercussions.
Aware of catcher Yadier Molina’s comments this week that he has reconsidered and would test free agency if unable to agree on an extension with the Cardinals, team executive John Mozeliak described how it is difficult at this time to forecast too far ahead. A season already shortened and possibly threatened by the coronavirus pandemic will impact roster decisions as early as this fall. The Cardinals remain interested in re-signing their iconic catcher and are unable, by agreement, to negotiate at this point. The fallout from this summer will have influence.
“I would say given the uncertain, really unprecedented time, it’s hard to know what the future is going to look like,” said Mozeliak, president of baseball operations. “To discuss 2021 is not something we’re ready to do at this point. We recognize the importance of Yadier Molina and what he has done for this team, and what he brings to our team. What this team looks like for 2021, and what the financial structure will be — there are a lot more questions than answers at this point.”
It has been 50 days since the Cardinals last played a game and this weekend marks 50 days since baseball closed spring training facilities and announced an indefinite delay to the opening of the regular season.
During that time, Cardinals chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. has been in almost daily contact with the commissioner and his office, and Mozeliak has been part of the discussions with the league about ideas for how baseball could return — with a truncated schedule, to empty stadiums, and possibly to unfamiliar divisions, to name a few ways. A variety of concepts has been discussed so that baseball can move swiftly to restart when experts and government give them the go-ahead. But all of these notions — a single-city bubble, several cities serving as hubs, or rewriting the divisions into geographic silos — are being explored, in part, so Major League Baseball can troubleshoot the flaws, too.
“It’s really about understanding what the hurdles look like,” Mozeliak said. “Hurdle No. 1: health. How do we assure that? I think right now you’re really talking about, for the most part, high-level ideas. For the league and the individual team there is no specific plan in place. Not yet.”
The need for widespread testing offers one example. Asked how that would be implemented, Mozeliak outlined the need to have a plan if a player or staff member tested positive.
That individual would have to be quarantined.
His or her contacts would have to be known.
“It would have to be precise in how it functioned, for example,” Mozeliak said. “You can’t have a team be quarantined. Then the league has to shut down.”
Internally, the Cardinals have had discussions about what do if the entire minor-league season is cancelled and developing young players and prospects has to take place outside of the traditional game setting. Mozeliak agreed that it’s “not good” for the youngest talent in the organization to miss an entire season, but “every team will be in the same boat.”
“How do you get better when the conditions aren’t ideal?” Mozeliak said. “People will find a way.”
With the lead of manager Mike Shildt and his staff, Mozeliak remains in contact and aware of the major-league players and their work. The minor-league staff has a similar web of calls and contacts to keep updated on the affiliate rosters. The team’s performance department continues to operate as it would during the season — coordinating workouts, individualizing workouts, and assisting with rehab programs.
Closer Jordan Hicks, who had Tommy John surgery midway through this past season, has advanced to throwing 30-pitch bullpen sessions at moderate intensity, Mozeliak said. The righthander remains on pace to be ready for competition by the end of July, though when or if there are games will determine his program as midsummer approaches. Miles Mikolas has thrown two bullpen sessions with light intensity as he recovers from forearm soreness, and the Cardinals expect him to be ready for a season if it begins sometime after June 1. Brett Cecil, who severely strained his hamstring in his final appearance of spring training, has focused his work on his leg health, and his return to the mound in a week or two will be determined by any additional information about a possible season.
Andrew Miller, who lost his feel for his pitches and underwent a series of tests during spring training to determine the cause, has progressed normally and is no longer on the injury report.
Kwang Hyun Kim continues to reside in St. Louis and may not return home to his family in South Korea due to the length of time he would have to spend in quarantine at this point. Kim would have to remain isolated for 14 days after returning home, and then a trip back to the States for a season would also require a similar stay in quarantine. Nearly a month lost and removed from contact is unappealing, so Kim has found ways to work out in St. Louis, Mozeliak said.
That includes a new partner for catch, five days a week.
Adam Wainwright, who is in St. Louis with his family during stay at home policies, has joined Kim to throw — often at a social distance of 60 feet, 6 inches, or so.
Seventeen Venezuelan players continue to bunk at the Cardinals’ academy in the Dominican Republic and have been unable to return home because of the pandemic and their country’s restrictions. The Cardinals are able to have the players practice social distancing because the size of the Dominican facility gives each player his own room and enough space for meals and activities.
As with everything, Mozeliak said, the next step for the players, for the team, for the league, for the payroll can all be described by what he called “one big caveat.”
Information changes day to day, no decisions are “fluid,” month to month.
“We just don’t know,” Mozeliak said. “We want to remain open-minded to do whatever the league determines because we know that the league, with its decisions, will put health as the top priority.”
