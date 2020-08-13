Cardinals planning to drive to Chicago

Cubs manager David Ross told reporters at Wrigley Field that his team has plans in place in case of multiple doubleheaders against the Cardinals.

As of Saturday, the season will have 44 days remaining and the Cardinals have 55 games to play. The commissioner's office said this past week it is unlikely the Cardinals will play their full schedule. One scenario would be to play 49 games in 44 days to reach 54 for the season. An additional two doubleheaders and the Cardinals could play 51 games in 44 days and possibly get all of their NL Central games in.

A game or two on Saturday would be the Cardinals' first competition in 17 days. In the previous two weeks they have had two different stints in quarantine, and they have had a current total of 17 confirmed positives for COVID-19. Ten of those are players. Three of the new positives from this past weekend were players, and the Cardinals must make roster moves for reinforcements.

The Post-Dispatch reported Thursday morning on the team's moves to make top prospect Dylan Carlson part of their return to the field.