Cardinals plot shifting to six-man rotation for looming stretch of daunting doubleheaders

With the beginning of their third turn through the pitching rotation, the St. Louis Cardinals successfully navigated their way to the safe harbor of near normalcy through a tempest of 13 games and a spring training-like buildup for several starters.
The next squall is on the horizon.
Manager Mike Shildt and pitching coach Mike Maddux met Tuesday to begin mapping out the pitching for their next thicket of doubleheaders and the likelihood they’ll shift to a six-man rotation. Carlos Martinez’s return becomes a pivotal part of that plan as the Cardinals ready for six doubleheaders in a 14-day stretch that starts Sept. 5.
“One of the reasons why we were looking to get Carlos in the rotation — we’re going to need probably six starters there for a while,” Shildt said Tuesday. “The recipe of going with a bullpen game all of the time is a challenge for everybody. Having Carlos in the rotation kind of gets us more to a six-man rotation, somewhat loosely. Having that flexibility to have him in there with some other moving parts.”
In his return from the COVID-19 injured list, Martinez could be ready to throw as many 60 pitches within two weeks, and he could increase his stamina from there while starting because of the available doubleheaders. That roughly puts him on schedule to start one of the two games at Wrigley Field on Sept. 5, though Shildt stressed there was no target date.
The next week will determine the depth for these decisions.
As a result of the 10 players returning from the COVID-19 injury list, the Cardinals must clear spots on their 40-man roster. That will take either trading players or slipping some through waivers in hopes they clear. The moves could erode the reinforcements the Cardinals leaned on to play eight games in five days in Chicago while also building starters’ pitch counts in competition, not exhibition.
Adam Wainwright, Tuesday’s starter against Kansas City, threw 97 pitches his previous start and has led the Cardinals’ rotation out of quarantine by setting a pitch count pace. Dakota Hudson and Kwang Hyun Kim are expected to be ready to press deeper into games this turn through the rotation, and Jack Flaherty saw his pitch count rise from 41 to 64, and he’ll be cleared for more innings this week as well.
“You’re going to see Dak built up to a more normal outing,” Shildt said. “KK, more normal outing. Jack (was) able to get 64 — puts him in the territory that is more normal. I do think you’ll be able to see us manage the starters in more of a normal situation than we have been over the past couple of weeks. We knew the progression would be a little bit longer for Dak, Jack and KK. We’re pretty much on the other side of that.”
The rotation’s ability to cover more innings will allow for Martinez is slide in and do in September what the others did in August, and alleviate some of the demands on a bullpen that may not have as much insurance as it did.
“We’re in uncharted territories all across the board,” Shildt said. “Everything we’re doing right now, so right now with all the games we’re playing and doubleheaders we have coming up, we’re doing the best we can to take care of our guys.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!