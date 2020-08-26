Cardinals plot shifting to six-man rotation for looming stretch of daunting doubleheaders

The next week will determine the depth for these decisions.

As a result of the 10 players returning from the COVID-19 injury list, the Cardinals must clear spots on their 40-man roster. That will take either trading players or slipping some through waivers in hopes they clear. The moves could erode the reinforcements the Cardinals leaned on to play eight games in five days in Chicago while also building starters’ pitch counts in competition, not exhibition.

Adam Wainwright, Tuesday’s starter against Kansas City, threw 97 pitches his previous start and has led the Cardinals’ rotation out of quarantine by setting a pitch count pace. Dakota Hudson and Kwang Hyun Kim are expected to be ready to press deeper into games this turn through the rotation, and Jack Flaherty saw his pitch count rise from 41 to 64, and he’ll be cleared for more innings this week as well.

“You’re going to see Dak built up to a more normal outing,” Shildt said. “KK, more normal outing. Jack (was) able to get 64 — puts him in the territory that is more normal. I do think you’ll be able to see us manage the starters in more of a normal situation than we have been over the past couple of weeks. We knew the progression would be a little bit longer for Dak, Jack and KK. We’re pretty much on the other side of that.”