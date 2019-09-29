ST. LOUIS – On to Atlanta.
After some missteps in the past few days when they lost four games in succession, the St. Louis Cardinals righted their course toward the National League Central Division title Sunday. They pounded the Chicago Cubs 9-0 before a sellout, paid house of 47,212 at Busch Stadium to secure their first division crown since 2015.
The Cardinals will contest the Eastern Division champion Atlanta Braves in a best-of-five division series to begin Thursday in Atlanta. Game 2 will be played there on Friday, with Games 3 and 4 (if necessary) to be played here Sunday and Monday. A possible Game 5 would be in Atlanta on Oct. 9.
Jack Flaherty, whose post-All Star break earned run average of 0.91 is third lowest in baseball history, was even better than that on Sunday. Flaherty (11-8) held the Cubs to two hits, both of whom fielded by infielders, over seven innings, which took him only 69 pitches.
Over his past 106 1/3 innings, Flaherty has permitted just 11 earned runs and only 50 hits. The start was the 17th in which Flaherty, who will be 24 in two weeks, has allowed four or fewer hits while pitching six or more innings.
“It’s as good as I’ve seen,” said pitching coach Mike Maddux. “But he’s not done.
“We’re not done. He’s a big reason why we’re here.”
His six strikeouts gave him 231 for the season, second most by a Cardinals pitcher in a season, behind only Hall of Famer Bob Gibson, whose high was 274 in 1970.
Flaherty had started the last game of the season in each of the previous two seasons, giving up eight runs in 7 2/3 innings in losing to Milwaukee and at Chicago, respectively.
“This was completely different,” he said, drenched in champagne and beer in the clubhouse. “You’re playing for something different today.
“Yeah, I knew going into it was the third time that I’ve had the chance to pitch the last game but it was nice to have something to play for.”
The Busch Stadium crowd got its chance to give Flaherty a standing ovation when, in the on-deck circle ostensibly to hit in the seventh --he wasn’t going to--he was pulled for pinch hitter Randy Arozarena.
Often this season, he hasn’t been supported by his offense. It was a far different scenario on Sunday as Matt Carpenter hit a three-run homer, Dexter Fowler a long two-run shot and Paul Goldschmidt banged his 34th of the season, all in the first four innings, off Cubs starter Derek Holland and reliever Duane Underwood Jr.
Carpenter could have/should have had another homer later in the game but his long drive to right was ruled foul by first-base umpire C. B. Bucknor. Replays indicated the ball was fair but manager Mike Shildt discreetly declined to challenge, already ahead 9-0 at the time.
The division championship came in the first full season for Shildt as manager. The Cardinals finished 91-71, giving Shildt a 132-99 mark in roughly 1 ½ seasons.
In 25 years of Central Division play, the Cardinals have won 11 outright division titles, plus tying for another in 2001.
Central dominance
The Cardinals have won 11 of the 25 NL Central titles since the start of the division. The Cubs are second with five titles.
“There was a lot of talk about being out of the playoffs for three years,” said chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. “So to win the Central Division championship is a big deal.
Then, looking at the World Series banners in the clubhouse, he said, “There’s a lot of flags up there (11). We’d like to add one more.”
The Cardinals hadn't won a clincher at home on the last day of the season since 1964. Shortstop Paul DeJong clutched the last out and the Cardinals rushed the field, with catcher Yadier Molina and veteran pitcher Adam Wainwright embracing on the pitcher's mound as the two are headed to another postseason. They have been teammates since 2005.
