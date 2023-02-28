JUPITER, Fla. — St. Louis Cardinals top prospect and former first-round draft pick Jordan Walker has taken some lumps in head-to-head matchups against veteran pitchers during spring training workouts in recent weeks.

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound young titan with a smooth right-handed swing and seemingly-effortless power got humbled on several occasions. But growing pains were to be expected for a 20-year-old during in his first big-league camp facing seasoned professionals who’ve had success at the highest levels.

In Sunday’s game against the Miami Marlins, Walker flipped the script and inflicted pain in a loud and eye-catching way upon veteran pitcher Johnny Cueto, a two-time All-Star and a World Series champion.

On the first pitch of his first at-bat in his first spring training start, Walker smashed a waist-high 89-mile per hour fastball on the inside corner and sent it over the left-center field wall for a three-run home run as part of a two-for-four performance in his team’s 8-2 victory.

“First homer in a while,” Walker said smiling. “I might have forgotten how it feels a little bit.”

Walker credited a conversation with outfielder Tyler O’Neill, who batted before Walker and gave him a quick scouting report on how Cueto’s ball was moving and what to look for at the plate.

The Cardinals already had scored a pair courtesy of Nolan Gorman’s bases-loaded hot shot towards second base that handcuffed Marlins infielder Luis Arraez.

Walker, who played in left field, then made the score 5-0 with one swing. The ball left his bat with an exit velocity of 108.9 mph and traveled an estimate 430 feet before it came to its final resting place as Walker strode around the bases.

That blast prompted Cardinals reliever Jordan Hicks to describe Walker as having “impeccable power.”

In the second inning, Walker made a catch going back on a high fly ball hit to the warning track in left field for the final out to help preserve a scoreless and hitless outing for starting pitcher Miles Mikolas (two innings).

Walker, who converted from third base to the outfield in the middle of last season, said he was more proud of making that defensive play on a ball in the sun than of the home run.

Walker has worked with Cardinals coaches and fielding gurus Jose Oquendo and Willie McGee to improve his play in the outfield.

In the third inning, Walker batted for the second time and legged out an infield singled on a roller towards third base. He’d fallen behind in the count, 0-1 and then 1-2, before he got just enough of a 97-mph fastball to give himself a chance to beat a throw to first base.

Masyn Winn, a highly-regarded shortstop prospect, entered the Cardinals organization as part of the same 2020 draft class as Walker. They’ve been teammates in the minor leagues. When Walker played third base, they were side by side on defense. Winn also collected two hits in the game.

“I see it every day,” Winn said. “So it’s not a surprise to me. I think he threw a ball home yesterday that might have touched 100 (mph). It was a shock to a lot of people, but for me it’s Jordan. Nothing he’s done has been extraordinary because I’ve seen it day in and day out. The way he catches a barrel, the way he fields, the way he throws, the way he runs. I mean, complete package. Five tools. They got to make a sixth tool for him, I think.”

Baseball America (No. 4), MLBPipeline.com (No. 4), FanGraphs.com (No. 12) and ESPN.com (No. 14) each rank Walker among baseball’s top 15 prospects.

Walker batted .306 with a .388 on-base percentage and a .510 slugging percentage with 19 home runs and 31 doubles in 119 games at Double A in 2022.

He posted a batting average of .300 or better in five out of six months last season, the exception having been July when he batted .290.

This spring, the Cardinals major-league coaching staff gets its first extended exposure to Walker. That lack of familiarity with him led to an interesting comment by manager Oliver Marmol before the game.

Asked if he had a sense of just how Walker might handle failure, Marmol replied, “I don’t, and I’d like to see it. That’s part of camp. You want to see how they handle when things don’t go their way. You can tell a lot about a person when they’re going through a little rut.”

Marmol stressed he wasn’t wishing struggles upon Walker. He expressed confidence that Walker would adapt quickly despite having some rough at-bats against top-level pitchers both in camp and in the club’s spring training opener on Saturday, in which he had one-at bat after coming off the bench.

A few hours later, Walker put his combination of aptitude and ability on display in a showing Marmol described as “fun to watch.”

“He’s only going to continue to get better too because of the way he goes about it,” Marmol said. “From his overall work standpoint, he’s super-detailed. He has a plan. So I think we’re only going to continue to see a better and better version of Jordan Walker.”

A non-roster invitee in camp, Walker said it’s an honor just to play alongside established stars such as Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt and to get the chance to start a big-league spring training game. However, Walker also appears intent on making bigger strides. So far, he’s made so-called “baby steps.”

“Honestly, I’m still in the process of getting my timing down,” Walker said. “Not every at-bat I feel completely on-time. But that’s what this is for. I didn’t expect to come into spring training having my timing down.

“There’s a lot of bad at-bats that I had on the back fields. But you know, I’m just building on those. Being able to learn from those bad at-bats definitely helped me be able to get a little bit better timing today. Hopefully, it keeps improving as spring training goes along.”