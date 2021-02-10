Cardinals punctuate furious finish to slow winter with Molina's return, express 'confidence' in roster

With the majority of an agreement in place before Molina left to play for Puerto Rico in the Caribbean Series, the contract crystallized upon his return home to Puerto Rico, where he has spent the winter with family, buying a professional basketball team, and playing winter ball.

He joined the Zoom press conference from there.

“I’m fighting with the mosquitos,” he explained at one point. “So I put it on mute.”

Shopping around

Since being drafted by the Cardinals in June 2000, Molina never had spent a day of his professional career without being under contract until last November.

As free agent, he received interest from several teams and compliments from several others, but not offers, or offers that were too desirable not to take. Interest came from both teams in New York at one point, from the Angels at one point, and the Philadelphia Phillies had Molina positioned as their alternate to chase if J.T. Realmuto did not re-sign. The entire winter, Molina ran and trained and readied — without knowing where he was headed.