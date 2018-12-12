LAS VEGAS — The mad, pre-Christmas spending spree a year ago on every contending team’s must-have accessory — a custom-built, fully loaded, high-octane bullpen — proved to be more dollars than sense and may have contributed to a chilling effect on this year’s bidding for relievers. There are many teams, like the Cardinals, who are shopping for ways to finish games.
They just don’t know where to start.
“We’re exploring both,” Cardinals general manager Michael Girsch said of the trade and free-agent marketplaces for relievers. “Neither of them are happening right now. It’s not like one of them is on fire and the other one is not. Just sort of keep our finger on the pulse and see where it goes. Just a slow process.”
The Cardinals spent some of their time Tuesday, the second full day of this year’s winter meetings at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, “honing in” on a select group of available relievers and the teams that appear willing to trade them. The Cardinals have had conversations with free-agent lefty Zach Britton’s agent, have looked at righthanded relievers who could fill a late-inning role, and according to a source have had conversations with the San Francisco Giants, who could be convinced to trade either lefty Tony Watson or lefty Will Smith.
Girsch said the Cardinals are “narrowing down the cost and availability” but have not been compelled to accelerate their pursuit — or commit to a specific type of reliever.
“Different options,” he explained.
The Cardinals addressed one area of the roster Tuesday by trading corner infielder Patrick Wisdom to Texas for super-utility fielder Drew Robinson. As of Monday, the Cardinals still had internal debates about whether they should chase a lefthanded-hitting outfielder or a lefthanded-hitting infielder. In Robinson, they got both. The 26-year-old Las Vegas native has experience at six positions and has graded well in center fielder, while also showing comfort at second base and third. In 95 major-league games, Robinson has hit .204 with a .667 OPS, and he hit only .186 against righthanded pitchers in the majors.
That contrasted with a career .799 OPS in the minors, a .502 career slugging percentage at Class AAA, and a 1.051 OPS in 155 at-bats against Triple-A righthanders this past summer.
Wisdom, 27, cracked the Cardinals’ 40-man roster this past season and proved deft at third base and first base while hitting .260 and slugging .520 in limited appearances. He was the power behind Class AAA Memphis’ championship in 2017, and with Texas he’ll get a chance to spell at first base, play often at third, or provide depth. With Paul Goldschmidt at first base, Matt Carpenter at third, and both Jose Martinez and Jedd Gyorko on the roster, the Cardinals couldn’t squint to see at-bats for Wisdom and flipped him for the lefthanded hitter they craved.
The Cardinals are looking at the possibility of doing the same with Martinez or Gyorko for the lefty reliever they covet.
The Cardinals have traced some of the fault lines from last season to rickety and unsteady areas of the bullpen, especially from the left side. As a group, the Cardinals’ relievers ranked 22nd in the majors in strikeouts per nine (8.31) and 28th in strikeouts-per-walks (1.91). They had the worst strikeout-to-walk rate in the National League, and the Cardinals had the only bullpen in the NL Central that had fewer than two strikeouts per every one walk.
“Obviously,” Girsch said, “We like guys who strike people out, don’t walk them, don’t give up runs.”
But building that bullpen often happens on quicksand.
The Colorado Rockies outpaced a frenetic market for relievers a year ago by committing $106 million to three free agents: Jake McGee, Bryan Shaw, and closer Wade Davis. Only Davis returned a positive Wins Above Replacement in his first year. The Cardinals spent more than $10 million each on Luke Gregerson and Greg Holland, and neither lasted long in the bullpen. The Cardinals haven’t spent more than $8 million on a reliever who returned more than 15 saves since 2007, when Jason Isringhausen was the closer. They’ve had more success inventing closers and relievers out of short-term, low-dollar deals like those for Bud Norris, Seunghwan Oh, Edward Mujica, and Ryan Franklin.
“That’s part of the decision this offseason – how we best invest our dollars,” Girsch said this past weekend. “We want to help our bullpen, but there’s many ways to address that problem.”
He elaborated Tuesday.
“The ideal approach for the bullpen is you have established people with long track records of dominance, right?” he said. “Short of that, you want to have lots of options with lots of potential who might become dominant. I think we have a lot of young guys with the potential to be dominant bullpen pieces that we just don’t quite know what’s that going to look like. I don’t know if there is anyone we could sign that would suddenly give the whole bullpen well-defined roles.”
Britton, who turns 31 this month, may come as close as any option. He’s two years and one significant injury removed from a 47-save season in Baltimore, and if he’s not closing he’s controlling against lefthanded hitters with a fierce power sinker. The area the Cardinals have searched has been elite, shutdown success against lefties. Smith, who has one year of control remaining, struck out 30 lefties in 70 at-bats and held lefthanded batters to a .171 average. Watson, who is owed $3.5 million in 2019 and has an option for 2020, struck out 35 lefthanded batters in 72 at0-bats and he’s held lefties to a .231 average. Luring Minnesota into conversations could be tricky for lefty Taylor Rogers, who has yet to reach arbitration while also holding lefties to a .180 average this past season.
The Cardinals have also discussed sticking with the lefties they have and adding a righthander who has had success against lefties. Free-agent David Robertson, for example, struck out 53 lefthanded batters in 119 at-bats this past season and held them to a .177 average.
