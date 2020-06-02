Cardinals released 37 minor-leaguers in May during MLB's widespread farm system downsizing

In the previous two June drafts, the St. Louis Cardinals have selected a total of 81 players, some of whom signed and went right to work and some of whom have already emerged as top prospects for the team.
Nearly a fifth of them were released on the same day last week.
In a series of sweeping transactions the Cardinals, like many Major League Baseball clubs, reduced the size of their minor-league rosters by releasing a total of 33 players this past Wednesday. The transactions posted officially on June 1 and they include players at every domestic affiliate, from the Gulf Coast League to Class AAA Memphis. The Cardinals’ Low-A Peoria affiliate had the highest number of releases (nine) in the Midwest League.
The Cardinals released eight players drafted as recently as 2019, and eight other players released were from the 2018 draft. Only one of the players released, outfielder Kevin Woodall, was drafted in the top 10 rounds of those two drafts.
The timing of the releases comes on the eve of the Cardinals committing to pay active minor-league players a $400 per week stipend through the end of June. The promise made in March by all teams to pay that weekly allowance expired Sunday. It also comes as a prelude to next week’s draft. It’s not uncommon for teams to have releases at this time of year in order to clear space for an infusion of new acquisitions – either through the draft or the international signing period that usually starts on July 2.
The release of minor-leaguers rarely gets as much attention as it has in the past few days, in part because of the magnitude of these moves by teams. Multiple reports had the Yankees releasing around 45 minor-leaguers, and the Mets released 37. These moves usually trickle out on the transaction pages over time, not appear all at once like a Friday news dump.
This past week, I wrote that the Cardinals were expected to have around 20 releases. That was an estimated number that I could confirm, but I was able to confirm two or three names from the group released. The names proved right. That number was wrong, making what I wrote incomplete and wrong. There were more. The Cardinals’ official transactions had 33 releases on May 27 and 37 total for the month of May. Four, all of them at the Dominican Republic campus, came much earlier in the month.
Including the 10 releases that were already reported, that makes 47 total from March through the end of May.
Context matters.
J.J. Cooper and the reporters at Baseball America have done the research to offer that. Baseball America looked at transaction logs from 2019 and 2018 to see how this wave of releases compares to the team totals and league averages of that time. The Cardinals’ totals from the same time period, March to May, over the past three seasons:
• Cardinals 2020 – 47 releases
• Cardinals 2019 – 19 releases
• Cardinals 2018 – 36 releases
The Cardinals were an outlier a year ago, with fewer than the MLB average of 25 releases during the time period. They were an outlier the previous year, too, with way more than the league average of 22 releases.
Some teams are clearly cutting costs by reducing the number of active minor-league players on the rosters. Other teams, like Kansas City and Minnesota, have pledged to pay their minor-leaguers through the original schedule of the regular season. And Jon Heyman reported Monday that Scott Boras intends to pay the salaries of the released minor-leaguers he represents.
The massive release of players also indicate the growing likelihood of factors other than financial that would prompt teams to downsize: First, that there won’t be a minor-league season, not one that comes close to a traditional season or even a shortened season. And, second, the inevitable shuttering of some minor-league affiliates and possibly leagues. Major League Baseball had wanted to contract minor-league baseball months before the leagues and the game had to stop operations because of the spread of coronavirus. The Cardinals could have as many as two fewer affiliates in 2021 and less need of dozens of players as a result.
A lot of the attention is on whether Major League Baseball will find a way to start a 2020 season. A rising question is what minor-league baseball looks like when it returns.
It won’t be the same.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!