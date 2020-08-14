Cardinals rent cars to resume season

Cardinals stalwart Jose Oquendo will also return to the third-base coaches’ box and Roberto Espinoza will join Mike Shildt’s staff to fill in for absent coaches who have either tested positive for the virus or bowed out of the season for concerns.

The members of Shildt’s coaching group who had positive tests invoked their right to medical privacy and have not been identified by the team.

The Cardinals have had 10 players test positive for COVID-19. An 11th player, lefty Austin Gomber, will be added to the COVID-19 injury list because he was considered a risk by the team due to contact tracing. That made it so he could not pitch in the past week and the Cardinals want to use the IL so he can work out this weekend and join the team in Chicago.

The 10 players who have the virus, including All-Stars Yadier Molina and shortstop Paul DeJong, will not join the team in Chicago, Mozeliak said. Some of them, like Molina and DeJong, continue to go through the re-entry testing but must receive additional testing in the coming days and also get several workouts in after nearly two weeks without workouts.