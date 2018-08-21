LOS ANGELES — As far back as spring training, the Cardinals front office acknowledged how right-leaning and right-heavy the team's outfield and bench was for the coming season. The officials would openly muse about wanting the kind of lefthanded bat for the bench that they once had.
Now they have him back.
In a waiver claim Tuesday with the Washington Nationals, the Cardinals claimed Matt Adams and were awarded his rights. The team announced the deal Tuesday afternoon after sources had confirmed the move to the Post-Dispatch that morning. Adams is scheduled to join the Cardinals on Wednesday at Dodger Stadium, and he will immediately be the lefthanded deterrent the Cardinals have been looking to add since, well, they traded him away more than a year ago to Atlanta.
In part-time duty for the Nats this season, Adams, who turns 30 at the end of this month, hit .257 with a .510 slugging percentage and a .842 OPS. He had 18 home runs, 27 extra-base hits, and 48 RBIs for Washington in 249 at-bats. He played both first base and some outfield for the Nationals after signing with them before the start of spring training.
The Cardinals will owe the remaining salary on his one-year, $4-million deal, and there are no players going to the Nationals in return.
He'll be a free agent at season's end.
The acquisition of Adams was one of a series of moves made by the Cardinals to rework the bullpen and roster before Tuesday's game against the Dodgers. The others:
• Carlos Martinez, who will pitch out of the bullpen the rest of the season, was activated from the 10-day disabled list after recovering from a right shoulder strain.
• Infielder Patrick Wisdom was optioned to Class AAA Memphis. Wisdom appeared in nine games for the Cardinals, going 4 for 12 with a home run.
• Outfielder Dexter Fowler (broken left foot) has been moved from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The Nationals moved a handful of players through revocable waivers over the weekend, and on Tuesday also completed a deal that sent second baseman Daniel Murphy to the Chicago Cubs. The Cardinals played a part in pushing the Nats to the brink of selling by winning a series against them at Busch Stadium this past week and submerging the aspiring contender below .500.
As the Nats have struggled, Adams has also slowed in the second half with a .155/.234/.328 slash line since the All-Star break.
Adams was drafted by the Cardinals in the 23rd round of the 2009 draft and played in the Cardinals organization for nine seasons, including 2012-17 in St. Louis. Known here by his "Big City" nickname, Adams hit one of the biggest home runs in Busch Stadium III history when he knocked out Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers with a three-run blast in the decisive fourth game of the 2014 National League division series.
The Cardinals traded Adams in May 2017 to the Braves for minor league infielder Yuan Jepez. The move was prompted by the lack of at-bats that Adams was receiving and the team's wish to free up a spot on the 40-man roster and acquire some talent in return.
This past week, as the Nats visited Busch, Matt Carpenter alleged that Adams requested a taste-test of the homemade salsa that has become so celebrated around the Cardinals' team. Carpenter declined because Adams was with another team.
On Tuesday afternoon, from LA, Carpenter took to Twitter and offered: "Now my friend I shall bathe you in it."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.