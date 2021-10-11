Cardinals' Reyes tested again by walk-off loss

The homer Wednesday into the California night was the second for the Cardinals in the past 10 years, the second for a young pitcher, and perhaps that gives them a sense of how Reyes will rebound.

In 2014, after not pitching in 20 days, Michael Wacha was a curious choice to throw the most important pitch of the season, and yet there was he was, thrust into game instead of Lance Lynn. The score was tied when Wacha, 23, took over the ninth inning of Game 5 of the NLCS. Things went sideways fast. The rust showed.

San Francisco’s Travis Ishikawa drilled a pitch from Wacha for a three-run homer to end the game, end the series, end the Cardinals’ season. He faced similar questions as Reyes will coming out of that game and going into the next season. Wacha asserted himself as a starter that spring, as Reyes hopes to do.

He started the season 7-0, one shy of the club record to start a year. He made 30 starts, won 17 games in the season, had a 3.38 ERA, and by many other measures Wacha had the finest season of his Cardinals' career.

Wacha was an All-Star in 2015.

Ishikawa’s homer had faded into history for another team, into the past for the pitcher.

“I just told him, ‘Hey, man, you walk out of here with your head up,’” Shildt said of talking to Reyes. “The message to the club: You’ve got a lot to feel good about, and you’ve got a reason to hurt, too. The hurt is what motivates you to move forward.”

