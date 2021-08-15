Cardinals roll by Royals to wrap up trip at 6-0

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three regulars, Yadier Molina, Dylan Carlson and Paul DeJong, were missing from the St. Louis Cardinals’ lineup on Sunday. Their starting pitcher was lefthander J.A. Happ, who was acquired just after he allowed nine runs in three innings to Detroit.

But this isn’t the same J.A. Happ. Neither is it the same Cardinals team that wallowed at or near .500 for two months.

Happ, obtained from Minnesota for John Gant, has given up just three runs and 11 hits over 16 2/3 innings in three starts. By beating Kansas City 7-2, Happ, who worked 5 2/3 scoreless innings, won both the first and final games of an historic six-game trip for the Cardinals.

Only on May 5-10, 2017, had the Cardinals, then managed by Mike Matheny, who witnessed this weekend’s carnage as manager of the Royals, won every game on a trip of six or more games. That journey took them to Atlanta and Miami.

The Cardinals’ resuscitated offense scored four or more runs for the 11th consecutive game, the best they had done since 2017. They had four runs before they had four outs on Sunday as they raked lefthander Kris Bubic for seven runs in the first two innings, including Nolan Arenado’s third homer in three games of the series.