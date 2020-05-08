Cardinals sense 'urgency' to prepare for return

The Cardinals have encouraged players, especially pitchers, to maintain a level of workload so that they’re not starting from zero for “Camp 2.0.” Mozeliak offered the example that most players are working out like it’s “early February, not early December.” Adam Wainwright throws five days a week in St. Louis, and Jack Flaherty, at his home in California, has been throwing almost every day, including regular bullpen sessions of varying intensity.

“There is no playbook for a pandemic,” Mozeliak said. “Is two weeks enough or not? That’s really an individual question. What we do know is that you have to be prepared for the unknown. That’s the best strategy of all. If you’re doing nothing, then no amount of notice will be enough. Panic is not preparation. As far as being at game strength, right from the start, I think some players may surprise.

“They’ll already be at full stride.”

Getting a read on the readiness of pitchers will be key — for competitive reasons and to remain proactive to avoid injuries. Mozeliak agreed that the approach should be conservative because there’s no history of a season abbreviated by a pandemic. That could be three-, four-inning starts at the opening of the season, or an upshift to a six-man rotation. Only when teams know what’s definite will they begin to commit to what’s possible, or necessary.