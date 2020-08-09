Cardinals series vs. Pirates postponed

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

What's next for the St. Louis Cardinals in the coming days will be an attempt to put greater distance between their next gathering at the ballpark and the outbreak that spread through more than a week of their season.

The Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates three-game series set to start Monday at Busch Stadium has been postponed, a source confirmed. One reason for the complete series being postponed is that the Cardinals received word Sunday of an additional positive test since the three new positives Friday, two sources with knowledge confirmed.

The Cardinals identified this possibility as early as Thursday or Friday due to the contact tracing the team did to determine what players or staff had been exposed.

Major League Baseball has officially announced the postponement and added that the Cardinals' situation will be updated "later in the week."

"In light of the most recent positive test results, MLB and the Club believe it is prudent to conduct additional testing while players and staff are quarantined before the team returns to play," the statement reads. "More information regarding the Cardinals’ resumption of play will be announced later in the week."

That assures the Cardinals of 13 consecutive postponed games.