Cardinals set for testing, immediate calls on rosters, and starting Busch camp on July 3

The St. Louis Cardinals already have a location at Busch Stadium selected and they expect a shipment of their testing equipment from Major League Baseball to arrive Thursday. By Friday, some players will begin the process of entry exams and 48-hour quarantines to be ready for preseason, and on July 3 the Cardinals will have their first official team workout of the rebooted 2020 season.
And then decisions and plans really pick up the pace.
“It’s really about focusing on what’s ahead,” said John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations. “We’ve got baseball on the horizon. We’re getting our protocols in place for testing, for getting the ballpark open.”
During a lengthy conference call with local media Wednesday afternoon, Mozeliak outlined the immediate schedule and requirements facing the Cardinals after Tuesday’s agreements between the players’ union and owners that launched, officially, a 2020 season. The Cardinals will play a 60-game schedule that includes 40 games against NL Central foes and 20 against AL Central foes, and it’s set to open July 23 or 24. The Cardinals expect 21 days for a preseason camp at Busch, and by Sunday they must designate the 60 players on an organization roster.
A total of 44 will begin the preseason camp at Busch Stadium, and 16 others will report to Class AA Springfield’s facility to open a camp around July 14. They will be joined by the players trimmed from the big-league camp. Those players will be able to come and go from the big-league team as if it was an affiliate. The club has decided to pay all minor-leaguers, whether they are picked for the taxi squad or not, their $400 weekly stipend until the end of the planned minor-league schedule.
Mozeliak referred to the training timetable as “everything is condensed,” and that holds true for the team’s roster choices as well. When spring training came to an abrupt halt because of a global pandemic, prospect Dylan Carlson had made his case to be on the opening day roster but appeared ticketed to start the year at Class AAA Memphis. He will be on the Cardinals’ organizational roster, but if he spends all 60 games in in the majors it will count as a full year of service time and cost the Cardinals one year of control, depending on the next Collective Bargaining Agreement. Reclaiming that year could be as brief as promoting Carlson after fewer than 10 games have been played.
Though, in a 60-game schedule each game is worth almost three times as much given that the same playoff berths are at stake.
Mozeliak said the team still wants to give young outfielders Tyler O’Neill and Lane Thomas a run at starts in left field, but patience for production is condensed, too.
The Cardinals will start the season with a 30-man active roster, and the plan is to beef it up with pitching. The Cardinals have discussed a five-man rotation with Kwang Hyun Kim and a handful of additional starter-ready pitchers — like Genesis Cabrera, Daniel Ponce de Leon, and Austin Gomber — able to throw three or four innings when needed.
Mozeliak canvassed the veteran players to determine if they wanted to play exhibition games before the start of the regular season, and the initial response was that scrimmages at Busch would be enough. He intends to revisit that this weekend so if an exhibition is desired, it can be scheduled.
Many players traveling from outside of the St. Louis area are expected to arrive early next week and definitely by Wednesday. Testing will be done when they report so that they are clear to join workouts by July 3. On July 1, many of the players who have already been in St. Louis are expected to hold pre-camp workouts at Busch. The ballpark will be closed to fans, and there are plans to stagger some workouts to avoid overpopulating the clubhouse and overwhelming the one field they have to use. Major League Baseball’s protocols even offer suggestions for how to run infield drills at a social distance.
The speed at which they have to get ready is surpassed only by the strict guidelines present to protect their health.
“It’s a fire drill getting ready,” Mozeliak said.
BREBBIA OUT FOR 2020
A soreness on the final day of spring training resulted in a surgery earlier this month that will cost John Brebbia the season. The Cardinals’ reliever, who was a candidate to close coming out of spring training, had elbow reconstructive surgery on June 8 in St. Louis, the Cardinals disclosed Wednesday. The recovery from Tommy John surgery is usually a full year.
The belatedness of the announcement stems from the oversight of a reporter to ask a more specific question earlier this month, the team focusing its public comments on the draft, and the oxygen being taken up recently by labor negotiations and frustrations.
Brebbia served as the Cardinals’ union rep this summer.
Brebbia said he did not feel any pain during his final pitches of spring but “a pull,” and a scan of the joint after baseball’s stoppage of play revealed a partially torn ligament. He received an injection of platelet-rich plasma to try and stimulate healing. The stoppage of the season bought him time to determine if that worked, and when the issue did not abate he traveled to St. Louis to have surgery, performed by Dr. George Paletta.
Brebbia emerged as one of the team’s most effective setup relievers in 2019 with 87 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings, and he has a 3.14 ERA in his 161 games with the Cardinals over the past three seasons. If his recovery follows the accepted timetable he will return to games about midseason 2021. Brebbia will go on an extended injury list and not count against the Cardinals’ 60-man organizational roster, but will return to the 40-man roster at season’s end.
CARDS SIGN WINN
Although it could be weeks before the Cardinals and other big-league teams have plans for what they do this season for their minor-league players, when Masyn Winn takes the field as a pro he will do so as a shortstop and starting pitcher. Exactly how the Texas high schooler will work on both at the next level of competition is a question he and the Cardinals share.
Winn, the 54th pick in this month’s draft, passed a physical Wednesday and signed a contract that afternoon at Busch Stadium to finalize his agreement with the Cardinals. He received a bonus of $2.1 million, a source confirmed, to lure him away from a commitment to Arkansas. He said during his comments he expected his fellow Arkansas commit and former Arkansas Sticks teammate, pitcher and 63rd pick Tick Hence, to sign as well. The bonus cap space the Cardinals had cleared with recent signings covered the overage to Winn.
As the starred for Kingwood (Texas) High, Winn drew attention for his play at shortstop and lively upside at the plate. During a showcase for the top amateur talent, he touched 98 mph with a fastball and scouts shifted their lens to see him as a pitcher.
The Cardinals drafted him at both – a rarity for a high school player.
“I’m going to roll out and go both ways as it starts off, and adjust one way or the other,” Winn said. “They’re going to give me a chance, and I’m grateful for that. It’s not really which one I want to do more. It’s which one do I want to give up less.”
