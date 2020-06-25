Cardinals set for testing, immediate calls on rosters, and starting Busch camp on July 3

Mozeliak referred to the training timetable as “everything is condensed,” and that holds true for the team’s roster choices as well. When spring training came to an abrupt halt because of a global pandemic, prospect Dylan Carlson had made his case to be on the opening day roster but appeared ticketed to start the year at Class AAA Memphis. He will be on the Cardinals’ organizational roster, but if he spends all 60 games in in the majors it will count as a full year of service time and cost the Cardinals one year of control, depending on the next Collective Bargaining Agreement. Reclaiming that year could be as brief as promoting Carlson after fewer than 10 games have been played.

Though, in a 60-game schedule each game is worth almost three times as much given that the same playoff berths are at stake.

Mozeliak said the team still wants to give young outfielders Tyler O’Neill and Lane Thomas a run at starts in left field, but patience for production is condensed, too.

The Cardinals will start the season with a 30-man active roster, and the plan is to beef it up with pitching. The Cardinals have discussed a five-man rotation with Kwang Hyun Kim and a handful of additional starter-ready pitchers — like Genesis Cabrera, Daniel Ponce de Leon, and Austin Gomber — able to throw three or four innings when needed.