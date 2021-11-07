Cardinals set record with 5 Gold Gloves

Bader, speaking on ESPN, said, “(The Gold Glove) means a lot. Growing up, especially in college, you learn that defense and pitching wins championships … and it gets you to where you need to be.

“As much work as I put in as a hitter, I do understand at times that can be streaky. But something I can control every day is the work I can put in to be as good a defender as possible.

“To be around that talent (on the Cardinals), especially on the defensive side, is amazing. I couldn’t imagine it any other way.”

Arenado is the 10th infielder to win at least nine Gold Gloves. He joined Rolen, Boyer, Terry Pendleton and Ken Reitz as third basemen to win Gold Gloves for the Cardinals.

Goldschmidt led all major league first basemen with 10 defensive runs saved and a 3.5 Ultimate Zone Rating (nearly double the next closest first baseman). His two errors in 1,313 innings were the fewest among all first basemen with at least 920 innings played.

Edman led all major league second basemen with 13 outs above average. His five errors were tied for the fewest among all second basemen with at least 1,000 innings played. Wong had won the previous two Gold Gloves at the position, both with the Cardinals.