JUPITER, Fla. — Just as St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Tommy Edman returned to camp after having temporarily sojourned to Asia to compete in the World Baseball Classic, that same tournament moved to the forefront of many baseball discussions for a disastrous scene involving an All-Star reliever.

Edman, who played for Team Korea, described a culturally immersive experience that struck a chord with his family, gave him a deeper appreciation for the place baseball holds in Asian countries, and allowed him to play in a highly competitive and intense environment that can’t be duplicated in a spring training setting.

Edman also wasn’t oblivious to the heart-wrenching events that unfolded the previous night when New York Mets closer and Team Puerto Rico reliever Edwin Díaz suffered a freak knee injury while celebrating an emotion-packed victory for his country over the Dominican Republic.

The Mets announced Thursday afternoon that Diaz’s injury would require surgery and that he could miss the entire 2023 season.

“That was obviously very, very unfortunate — what happened,” Edman said Thursday morning. “But I think the situation that he was in, something like that could have happened just about anywhere. That’s not the situation you expect to get into. That’s not a high-risk injury situation. So it’s not like he put himself in a position like that.”

Diaz’s injury once again raised some questions about whether it’s smart or prudent for many of Major League Baseball’s brightest starts to play in intense, high-stakes games before the regular season begins.

“I felt like my body was in a good position to go do something like that,” Edman said. “It might be different, case by case. If someone is coming off an injury or someone doesn’t feel like they’re prepared, then it might not necessarily be the best thing. But for me, I felt like my body was in a good spot. So I was able to do. It was a great experience.”

Edman, 27, was one of the earliest departures of the 17 Cardinals players who left camp to participate in the WBC. He played in just two spring training exhibition games before he traveled to Seoul, South Korea, to join his team before they traveled to Japan and began Pool B play in the tournament.

The Cardinals players in the tournament include star position players Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado, starting pitching rotation mainstays Adam Wainwright and Miles Mikolas, bullpen stalwart Giovanny Gallegos, projected starting position players Tyler O’Neill, Lars Nootbaar and Edman, relievers battling for Opening Day roster spots such as Genesis Cabrera, Andre Pallante and JoJo Romero — who made calculated risks by leaving camp — as well as several of minor leaguers.

The WBC had a fairly personal pull on Edman. His mother, Maureen, was born in South Korea and moved to the United States as a child. Edman still has relatives living in South Korea.

He became the first half-Korean player to compete on the national baseball team.

“When I first arrived, there was a bunch of people waiting at the airport,” Edman said. “A lot of Korean media waiting there. It was just cool to see how excited they were for the tournament, the fact that they’re so invested in the national team and care a lot about the baseball team there.

“I think to get to represent an entire nation was definitely a very special feeling. It was a cool way to honor my heritage and something that I haven’t gotten to do in the past.”

The word that came to Edman’s mind in describing the way the Asian countries support their teams and the way fans embrace the game was “different.”

“I think one of the coolest I saw was for each individual player in Japan they have their own walk-up song that the fans had made up themselves,” Edman said. “So that was pretty cool to see. Just a great environment to play in. I just enjoyed every bit of my time there.”

He praised his Team Korea teammates for their hospitality, embracing him and helping him navigate in a place where the language wasn’t his own. He also said it gave him a greater appreciation for what it must be like for foreign-born players who come to play and live in the U.S.

Edman played in three games for Team Korea and went 2-for-11 with two RBIs, one walk, two strikeouts and a run scored. His team went 2-2 with wins over China and the Czech Republic but did not advance to the quarterfinal round.

“I think just to get to play meaningful games in March when you normally would be playing spring training,” Edman said. “Not that spring training games aren’t meaningful, but not quite the same environment as 35,000 fans in the Tokyo Dome. So that was neat to have some games where I’m able to mentally be fully locked in as if it’s a playoff-type environment.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t advance to the second round. We played not our greatest game against Australia in that first game, and I think that was the game we had to win to get onto the next round. The results from that standpoint weren’t what we hoped for. But I think it was just a cool experience.”

Edman went through an approximately 20-hour-long travel day to get back to the U.S. from Tokyo. The flight to New York took 13 hours. Then a layover of a few hours before a three-hour flight to Florida.

His body was still reacclimating to the time change. He said he woke up at 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Last season with the Cardinals, Edman set single-season career highs for home runs (13), RBIs (57), stolen bases (32), walks (46) and runs scored (95). He slashed .265/.324/.400 and became the first Cardinals switch-hitter since Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith with consecutive seasons of 150 hits.

Defensively, he shined at second base (89 games, 67 starts) and shortstop (80 games, 74 starts). He earned recognition as a Gold Glove finalist at both second base and as a utility player. He ranked third among all infielders in the majors in outs above average and runs prevented.

“It’s really good to see Tommy back,” Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said. “It’s good to see his face. He’s a big part of what we do here, so getting him acclimated to all the travel and back here. Probably (get him) in a game sometime this weekend would be good.”