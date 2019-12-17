ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals announced the signing of 31-year-old Korean lefthander Kwang-hyun Kim at a Busch Stadium press conference Tuesday afternoon.
Kim signed a two-year contract worth $8 million. The Cardinals will pay a $1.6 million posting fee (20 percent of Kim's new contract) to his team in South Korea.
Kim, who pitched for the SK Wyrens in the Korean Baseball Organization, has been in St. Louis for a couple of days undergoing a physical and talking contract with the Cardinals.
Kim is said to average 91 to 92 miles an hour with his fastball, with it ticking as high as 96. He also employs a slider to success but control seems his mainstay. He struck out 310 batters and walked only 68 over 326 1/3 innings in his past two seasons.
The addition of Kim gives the Cardinals six potential starters with that group also including Jack Flaherty, Dakota Hudson, Miles Mikolas, Adam Wainwright and, presumably Carlos Martinez, if his arm is up to it.
Kim is 136-77 for his career in Korea and has pitched 12 professional seasons. He underwent Tommy John elbow surgery in 2017.
Earlier this offseason, the Cardinals had been mentioned as possible suitors for ace Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Hyun-jin Ryu, a 32-year-old Korean-born lefthander,
Kim was "posted" on Dec. 5, meaning he had a month to sign with any major league team, with his KBO club to receive a "posting" fee depending on the size of the contract.
The Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, New York Mets, San Diego, Kansas City and Arizona all were reported interested in Kim, who made $1.408 million in Korea this past season.
Kim has been through the process before, although the posting procedure has since changed. The Padres were awarded exclusive negotiating rights for Kim in November 2014 after bidding $2 million in a posting fee. Contract negotiations ended without an agreement, and Kim returned to the SK Wyverns.
The Cardinals had only two games started by a lefthander, both by Genesis Cabrera, this past season. In 2018, Austin Gomber started 11 times. In 2017, there was only one start made by a Cardinals southpaw, Marco Gonzalez.
Jaime Garcia, with 30 starts in 2016, is the last lefthander to be in the Cardinals’ rotation most of the season.
