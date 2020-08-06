Cardinals swap in off days, stuff schedule with doubleheaders

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

With 52 days to cram in 55 games, the St. Louis Cardinals have given up off days in exchange for two interleague doubleheaders against Detroit and that's just the start of a rewritten, revised, and now over-stuffed schedule.

As part of Major League Baseball massive overhaul of the schedule to accommodate more than a dozen postponements this past week due to two COVID-19 outbreaks, the Cardinals will have two doubleheaders against the Tigers and three in the closing weeks of the season against the Brewers.

All of the games will be seven-inning long, per MLB's new rule.

Here is the breakdown:

• On Aug. 13, Cardinals will play a doubleheader at Detroit.

• On Aug. 14, the Cardinals will start a three-game series at the Chicago White Sox. The game originally scheduled for the Field of Dreams on Aug. 13 has been moved back a day to the South Side. The Field of Dreams even has been canceled for 2020 and will be played in 2021. The Cardinals will not be involved in it.

• On Sept. 10, the Cardinals will host Tigers for a doubleheader.

• On Sept. 14, the Brewers will host the Cardinals for a doubleheader at the start of a previously scheduled series.