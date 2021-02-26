Cardinals take lively BP with robo-ump calling balls and strikes

JUPITER, Fla. — The call came long after the ball left the bat and soared toward its destination beyond the left field fence.
“Strike,” said the computerized voice.
No kidding.
The Cardinals had four pitchers and a handful of batters take to the main field at Roger Dean Stadium on Friday for several rounds of live batting practice. A speaker about the size of a Gatorade bucket was placed on top of the visitors’ dugout, and with each pitch it barked out a verdict: ball or strike. This robo-ump tech was being utilized while the ballpark was being setup for Sunday’s opener of Grapefruit League play for the Cardinals. The Cardinals had front office officials and umpiring officials at the field watching the test of the automated strike-calling technology that is an advancement from one previously utilized in the Arizona Fall League.
Several times, the speaker would shout “strike” after the ball was in play or even as it soared over one of the walls.
Harrison Bader hit two of those, though one apparently is being disputed. The Cardinals’ center field lashed an 87-mph breaking ball from Kwang Hyun Kim over the left-field wall during his live BP. Bader also hit a ball that cleared the fence and appeared to rattle off the Miami Marlins’ porch beyond left field. The hit came on a 97-mph fastball by Ryan Helsley. The Cardinals’ righthander had some fun on Twitter with the distance of Bader’s hit by sarcastically questioning this reporter’s description of it – and suggesting it landed “10 feet in front of the warning track.”
He then added an emoji crying from laughter.
The hitting group Carlos Martinez faced during his round of live BP featured Nolan Arenado, Matt Carpenter, Paul Goldschmidt, and Yadier Molina. (You can see video here.) Martinez relished the breaking pitches that he slipped by some of his teammates and shouted as he got a popup from Molina in his first at-bat. In his live BP sessions, Martinez looks ahead of other pitchers – as he should coming into spring after pitching for the victorious Dominican Republic team in the Caribbean Series.
Arenado, Carpenter, and Goldschmidt had spent much of the workout together, moving from infield to batting practice off a coach, to batting practice off the machine, to batting practice against Martinez.
One of the early drills Friday was for cutoffs and relays, and the Cardinals started with eight infields going through the ballet of infield practice. There were two players at each position. The groups:
1. Goldschmidt, 1B; Tommy Edman, 2B; Arenado, 3B; Paul DeJong, SS.
2. Austin Dean, 1B; Carpenter, 2B; Edmundo Sosa, 3B; Max Moroff, SS.
Later in the drill they were joined by the outfielders. The top trio was, as expected, left to right, Tyler O’Neill, Bader, and Dylan Carlson. The backups at each position were, left to right, Matt Szczur, Lane Thomas, and Justin Williams.
Carpenter has been working out a lot at his former position because it’s there where the playing time might be for him this season. Edman is positioned as the starter at second base, the heir to Kolten Wong at the spot he made golden, but with Arenado and Goldschmidt at the other positions Carpenter plays second base is where he could find at-bats if he has his swing.
During the live batting practice on the main field, Carpenter turned on a fastball from Daniel Ponce de Leon and lofted it toward the right field wall. He and Ponce de Leon walked with the drift of the ball as if to see whether the rainbow would clear the wall. It dropped in the right-field corner, and looked just fair from the press box, but shy of leaving the park.
The robo-ump did call it a strike.
It said the same about Molina's blast over the left-field wall.
The speak atop the visitors' dugout would shout out a decision on every pitch, even the ones fouled off or grounded forward. It called shouted that breaking balls in the dirt were “balls,” and the mostly empty ballpark the feel at times of having a video game soundtrack. The voice from the speaker had no inflection, no emotion. A strikeout on a 3-2 pitch was called a “strike” just like the ball that Bader put over the wall or the first-pitch fastball that Goldschmidt took from Martinez. No change in volume or, ahem, pitch from the robo-ump to give a sense of the moment at all.