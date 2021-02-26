Cardinals take lively BP with robo-ump calling balls and strikes

Carpenter has been working out a lot at his former position because it’s there where the playing time might be for him this season. Edman is positioned as the starter at second base, the heir to Kolten Wong at the spot he made golden, but with Arenado and Goldschmidt at the other positions Carpenter plays second base is where he could find at-bats if he has his swing.

During the live batting practice on the main field, Carpenter turned on a fastball from Daniel Ponce de Leon and lofted it toward the right field wall. He and Ponce de Leon walked with the drift of the ball as if to see whether the rainbow would clear the wall. It dropped in the right-field corner, and looked just fair from the press box, but shy of leaving the park.

The robo-ump did call it a strike.

It said the same about Molina's blast over the left-field wall.