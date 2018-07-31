ST. LOUIS — In what could only be interpreted as a purposeful shift from the core group of homegrown players they expected to lean on for several years, the Cardinals have traded Tommy Pham before he reaches arbitration and without a clear heir to his position in center field.
The Cardinals sent Tommy Pham and $500,000 in international spending money to the Tampa Bay Rays for three prospects. The team announced the deal Tuesday morning shortly after reports surfaced.
Tyler O'Neill and his 29 homers (26 in the minors, three the majors) have been promoted to the Cardinals and joined the team Tuesday night. Lefty Tyler Webb has also been brought back to the club to take Carlos Martinez's spot on the active roster. Martinez was placed, as expected, on the 10-day disabled list with a shoulder strain.
Pham's move to the Rays is not part of a larger deal that would include Rays starter Chris Archer, a source said as news started to break of the deal. Later in the day, the Rays traded Archer to the Pittsburgh Pirates for outfielder Austin Meadows and pitcher Tyler Glasnow.
What the trade does mean is that the Cardinals, who once envisioned an in-house outfield of Randal Grichuk, Stephen Piscotty, and Pham, have now traded all three of those players in the past eight months.
The only major-leaguer they got in return for those three players was reliever Dominic Leone. Rookie Yairo Munoz was in the minors when the Cardinals acquired him from Oakland for Piscotty this past winter. He has since established himself as a welcome utility infielder for the Cardinals.
In exchange for Pham, the Cardinals received outfielder Justin Williams, lefthander Genesis Cabrera, and righthander Roel Ramirez. A quick rundown of the trio:
- Williams, RF: A top-15 prospect within the Rays' organization, the lefthanded-hitting Louisiana native had a .258/.313/.376 line at Class AAA Durham this season. He's an exit-velocity batter that has 26 extra-base hits (eight homers) this season in 356 at-bats at the minors, but his power profile hasn't translated consistently into games. He's 22. In 96 games at Double-A Montgomery in 2017, Williams produced 14 homers and 72 RBIs with a line of .301/.364/.489. The Rays got him from Arizona in an early deal. He's headed to Class AAA Memphis.
- Cabrera, LHP: At Class AA, the Dominican pitcher is 7-6 with a 4.12 ERA in 21 games (20 starts). He throws hard (mid-90s), has the classic slider-fastball combination for that lefty reliever type, and has 124 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings. He's considered one of the Rays top-20 prospects in the organization. He's 21. He's going to Class AA Springfield.
- Ramirez, RHP: Has spent the season at Class A and Class AA. The 23-year-old has been used in relief where he's 3-1 with a save in 34 games overall. He has 60 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings this season. Not yet sure of his assignment.
By dealing Pham, the Cardinals clear up playing time in the outfield for center fielder Harrison Bader or a way to move slugger O'Neill to the majors. Pham has earned arbitration rights this season and the Rays inherit three more years of control for the center fielder.
The Cardinals have traded $1.5 million in international spending cap in the past few days. They have one of the larger purses for spending on international talent, but they are unable to use it all because they are limited to bonuses of $300,000 or less. The Cardinals opened a second Dominican Summer League team to house the players they'll sign and still have excess spending that they are trying to repurpose in trades.
Pham, 30, did not have the encore hoped after his breakout year in 2017. He was one of the most-productive outfielders in the game, and it was his play in center and his production at the plate that prompted the Cardinals to move Dexter Fowler to right field. Pham has talked candidly about the timing of his swing this season, and he traced a lot of his concerns back to a four-strikeout game against Kansas City.
In the 58 games since, he's hit .205/.266/.310.
Pham spent 12 years in the Cardinals' organization and worked his way up as a prospect then had to play his way back into favor after injuries derailed his climb and put him in jeopardy of release. He burst through the National League in 2017 with a .931 OPS, and he was the first player in more than 20 years for the Cardinals to have 20 homers and 20 steals.
He hit .306 with a .411 on-base percentage and a slugging percentage of .520.
The Cardinals' outfield as a whole has lacked the expected production. Bader, who started in center Monday night, has struck out 41 times since June 1 and countered that with 26 hits and one home run. He has been fed an increase in sliders and seen his average settle to .265/.338/.400 for the season. He's found a way on base despite hitting .243 in past two months.
