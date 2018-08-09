MIAMI — The fact that Matt Carpenter hit another home run — another game-winning home run, at that — has become yesterday’s news. That’s basically because it did happen yesterday and the day before that and the day before that, ad infinitum.
Carpenter has five homers in his past six games and 14 in his last 23.
His National League-leading 31st homer of the season, 27th with the bases empty, broke a 1-1 tie in the sixth inning Wednesday night at Marlins Park and sent the Cardinals on to a 7-1 win over former Mater Dei High product Trevor Richards and the Miami Marlins.
The Cardinals’ win in the rubber game of the three-game series gave them their fourth straight series triumph and moved them five games over .500 for the first time since June 27.
But part of this tale will be about somebody who doesn’t do every day what Carpenter is making a habit of doing.
It wasn’t necessarily John Gant’s best game of the year. The Cardinals’ righthander had one-hit Cleveland for seven innings in a shutout win on June 25.
But Wednesday’s outing was a close second. Gant needed just 63 pitches, only 16 of them called balls, to traverse six innings in which he allowed only two hits and one run and retired the last 14 men he faced.
The bullpen, running the string of consecutive batters retired to 21, finished the job. Gant’s win was his fourth of the season but just his second as a starter, the other coming in the aforementioned Cleveland game. In his previous three starts, he hadn’t made it past five innings and in two of them not even that long.
After Gant’s four-inning, 71-pitch start in Pittsburgh Friday, pitching coach Mike Maddux worked with Gant on “a little adjustment,” in this instance allowing him to level his shoulders in his delivery.
“It makes his stuff cleaner, easier to command, more movement actually,” Maddux said.
Gant said, “I was getting a little tilted, a little helicopter-y. This is cleaner. Much straighter lines.”
Shortstop Paul DeJong, who has played with Gant both here and at Memphis, said, “He just keeps guys off balance. He really works the edges (of the plate) and kind of refuses to throw a ball down the middle.”
Manager Mike Shildt said Gant could have gone longer but Shildt batted for Gant in the seventh at 3-1 and Gant said, “I will always feel like I have more to give. But I was coming up to bat. I’m behind Shildty’s moves 100 percent.”
Lefthander Chasen Shreve retired the one hitter he faced in relief of Gant and Dakota Hudson got all five he opposed, benefitting from a diving stab by shortstop DeJong. Mike Mayers worked the ninth.
Gant has played with rookie Hudson, unscored on in six big-league outings, in each of the last two seasons at Memphis and he said, “It’s easy to put your eggs in his basket.”
Catcher Yadier Molina, starting for the 17th consecutive time, said, “I’m having a blast,” catching Hudson, Jordan Hicks and some of the other young pitchers who have been brought up this year.
“We’ve got some young guys ready to go,” said Molina. “They’ve got some good velocity and movement.”
Molina had a little velocity himself, clubbing his 15th homer in the first inning and doubling home two runs in the ninth after yet another intentional walk issued to Carpenter. Miami manager Don Mattingly didn’t have much success with that strategy as DeJong doubled in two runs in the eighth after an intentional walk to former Marlin Marcell Ozuna.
After Molina had been retired in four successive at-bats following recent intentional walks to Carpenter, he has singled home a run at Pittsburgh and doubled in the two on Wednesday.
“If they want to do that, I’ll be ready,” Molina said.
“I couldn’t have a better guy hitting behind me,” said Carpenter, “just because of what he’s been able to do in big spots. They can’t get away with it all the time. You do it enough, he going to beat you.”
Shildt said, “You’re talking about one of the best clutch hitters in baseball for a long period of time. It’s an option for (the opponents). When they choose to do it, we’re fine. We like Matt hitting and we have no problem at all with Yadi hitting with people in scoring position.”
As for how he feels about Carpenter, Molina said, “I’m not surprised.”
Many others, though, are, including Carpenter himself. Not that he is hitting with authority. He has done that before. In his 27-game stretch of reaching base in every game, he is batting .364. But it’s the power display that has jaws dropping. He just doesn’t miss any pitcher’s mistake.
Richards had handled Carpenter in his first two at-bats on changeups, although the second out was a fly to deep right. At 3-1 in the sixth, Carpenter said, “I was pretty sure he wasn’t going to throw a fastball out over the plate. I had changeup in the back of my mind. He left it up. And I was able to hit it.”
How does this keep happening? “There’s not really a lot of thought,” said Carpenter. “That’s kind of the beauty of the stretch I’m in.
“When you’re struggling (he was hitting .140 on May 15), there are so many things that go through your head.
“I just go up there. I’m looking for pitches to hit. I hit. And I jog around the bases, ready to do it again. It’s hard to explain.”
Shildt said, “We’re excited about all of them. We’re thrilled. Guys are happy. The salsa campaign is in full bloom.”
