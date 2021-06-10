Cardinals turn to veteran leadership to snap losing streak

And yes, he had a hit. Counting five fruitless at-bats in the 2019 season, Wainwright actually was nothing for 25 before he singled up the middle in the fourth.

“I felt like I was 0 for a million,” said Wainwright. “It’s not been good. Everybody knows that I’ve been able to hit better than I’ve hit this year. I talk a lot of trash about hitting and when you don’t perform, that trash comes back around.”

Carpenter, though his average also has been subterranean this season, said he has enjoyed this season perhaps more than any of the 10 he’s been here for because he can help younger players.

“When you play long enough, it all comes full circle,” he said. “I was a young player at one time and I had a lot of veteran players that poured into me and kind of led me to the player I was able to become. Now I’m on the other side of that.”

“It’s funny. You never want to admit the fact that you’re old in this game. But it does happen and you embrace it — just being able to invest in some of these younger guys. Watching Tyler O’Neill do what he’s been able to do this year has been really fun to watch.”

O’Neill, who has 11 of his 15 homers since May 11, said it had been fun merely to “shake hands” again. “Big sigh of relief.”

And Shildt said, “When it was 2-0, it could have been, ‘Here we go again.’ But the guys said, ‘No, it doesn’t have to be here we go again. We’ve got to figure it out.’”

